The NHL’s Department of Player Safety has suspended Philadelphia Flyers’ defender Matt Niskanen for one playoff game. Niskanen would cross-check Montreal Canadiens’ forward Brendan Gallagher in the face during Game 5 of their first-round match-up which unfortunately caused an injury to Gallagher.

Philadelphia’s Matt Niskanen has been suspended for one playoff game for Cross-checking Montreal’s Brendan Gallagher. https://t.co/x8zPyvNmGX — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) August 21, 2020

As a result of the play, Gallagher suffered a broken jaw and will miss the remainder of the series against the Flyers.

In five games, Gallagher scored one goal – coming in game five, as well as two assists. Niskanen has been held pointless in all eight games he’s played since the start of the NHL’s return to play, but his impact is still felt on the defensive side of the puck.

The Flyers lead the series 3-2.

Below is the video released by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety as well as a full transcription of the video for those who cannot watch the video but are still interested in the reasoning.

