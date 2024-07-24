Flyers’ Wells Fargo Center Set to Undergo Name Change

The Philadelphia Flyers‘ stadium was finished being built all the way back in 1996, undergoing several name changes in the process. From 1996-1998, it was known as CoreStates Center. From 1998-2003, it was known as First Union Center. From 2003-2010, it was called Wachovia Center. Of course, from 2010 to the present, we know it as Wells Fargo Center.

But after nearly a decade and a half of taking on the same name, Wells Fargo is dropping its naming rights due to an expiring contract. This change is set to take place following the 2024-25 season. (from ‘Wells Fargo to Drop Its Name From Philadelphia Sports Arena,’ Bloomberg, July 2024).

The Flyers’ stadium changing its name once again perhaps might be a sentimental loss to some more than anything. Since the 2010-11 season when it took on Wells Fargo’s name, the Orange and Black have built up some fond memories. Now, all we can do is speculate what the new name might be.

Interestingly, the stadium was originally meant to be called “Spectrum II” to replace the first rendition of the Spectrum, where the Flyers had played their home games at for their entire history and won two Stanley Cups. A throwback to that era would be a nice tribute, but the business side of things obviously comes first.