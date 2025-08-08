Projecting the Maple Leafs’ Opening Night Roster

Everyone has an opinion on what the Toronto Maple Leafs‘ opening night roster should look like. Here’s ours—a mix of projection, performance, and personal bias. Some choices were easy. Others made us pause. But this is the lineup I’d roll out to start the 2025–26 season.

The Maple Leafs Forward Line Combinations

First Line: Matthew Knies – Auston Matthews – Max Domi

Auston Matthews, in the middle of the top line, needs no explanation. Thinking about him playing anywhere else is just plain wrong. Matthew Knies has been on his left side for most of the past two seasons, and we see no reason to break up a good thing. He battles in the corners, wins pucks, creates space, and is a force in front of the net. He’s turning into the prototypical power forward.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Contract Rankings Dip Tied to Serious Concern

The tougher decision was who to put on the right. We went back and forth between a couple of players but settled on Max Domi. Yes, he’s a left shot, and yes, he can be streaky. But when Mitch Marner was out during the 2023–24 season, Domi looked strong on that top line with Matthews. His playmaking, energy, and chemistry make him the best fit here.

Second Line: Easton Cowan – John Tavares – William Nylander

Easton Cowan nearly made our top line. We held back for one reason: if he earns a top-six role out of camp, that’s a massive win for the Maple Leafs. Slotting him in here means he’s ready—and that’s exciting. Cowan would benefit from playing with two veterans in John Tavares and William Nylander. He’s got the wheels and skill to keep up. It’s just a question of whether he can handle the pace and pressure night in and night out.

Easton Cowan of the London Knights after winning the 2025 Memorial Cup (Photo by Vincent Ethier/CHL)

Third Line: Bobby McMann – Nicolas Roy – Matias Maccelli

We debated placing Dakota Joshua on the left side here, but opted for Bobby McMann instead. Although his production tailed off late in the season and into the playoffs, he was still a 20-goal scorer. If he can rediscover that scoring touch, he belongs here.

Related: Maple Leafs Roster Set on Paper—but Far From Settled

Nicolas Roy was an easy call at center. He might be the best third-line pivot the Maple Leafs have had to start a season in a decade. As for Matias Maccelli, he sort of slides into the right-wing role by default, but his offensive instincts could quietly round out a dangerous third unit.

Fourth Line: Dakota Joshua – Scott Laughton – Michael Pezzetta

These three combined average 710 hits over an 82-game season. That’s punishing. This line would be absolute hell to play against. Scott Laughton also gives the fourth line some serious legitimacy down the middle. Like Roy, he might be the best at his position the Maple Leafs have had in a long time. Joshua is also a center, so that works as a defensive shutdown line when needed. They should be able to win draws in their defensive end.

Scott Laughton, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Gerry Angus/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Leftover Forwards

We left out Calle Järnkrok and David Kämpf. We think this lineup suits Craig Berube’s preferences better than either of those two players. We wouldn’t be surprised if neither is on the roster by opening night. If they cannot be traded, they could be sent through waivers. We have to believe Kämpf would be picked up somewhere.

We chose Pezzetta over Steven Lorentz based on our needs. Statistically, they’re close:

Lorentz: 82-game pace = eight goals, eight assists, 16 points, 38 blocks, 136 hits

Pezzetta: 82-game pace = six goals, nine assists, 15 points, 30 blocks, 291 hits

Pezzetta brings more edge and physicality, which is what this lineup needs. Lorentz would be our 13th forward.

The Maple Leafs Defensive Pairings

Top Defensive Pair: Jake McCabe – Chris Tanev

No surprises here. This was the Maple Leafs’ best pair down the stretch last season, and they should stay together heading into the new year.

Related: Trading Nicholas Robertson Might Be the Maple Leafs’ Most Strategic Move

Second Defensive Pair: Morgan Rielly – Brandon Carlo

Morgan Rielly had a tough time adjusting to Berube’s system early on. But down the stretch and into the playoffs, he looked more like himself, and he looked best when paired with Brandon Carlo. We expect that duo to stick.

Third Defensive Pair: Simon Benoit – Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Big and physical, Simon Benoit brings 251 hits and 114 blocks on an 82-game average. Oliver Ekman-Larsson isn’t quite as punishing, but he still averages 135 hits and 75 blocks. He also moves the puck better than people give him credit for. As a third-pair guy with managed minutes, he can still be very effective.

May 16, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Max Pacioretty (67) celebrates with center Bobby McMann (74) and defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson (95) after scoring against the Florida Panthers during the third period in game six of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Defensive Depth

If you dig down the depth chart, you’ve got Philippe Myers, Henry Thrun (who came in the Ryan Reaves trade), Matt Benning, and Dakota Mermis (who was recently re-signed). We expect the Maple Leafs to find a way to keep Myers. Thrun might have to clear waivers to stay with the team. Benning and Mermis likely start the season with the Marlies.

The Maple Leafs’ Goaltending

Joseph Woll – Anthony Stolarz

This might be the most potent goalie tandem the Maple Leafs have had in 20 years. Whether they split the net or ride the hot hand, Joseph Woll and Anthony Stolarz give the Maple Leafs stability and upside. No complaints here.

Related: Maple Leafs’ 5 Burning Questions Heading Into 2025-26 Season

Of course, things can still change. There may be more moves to come, and training camp will play a significant role in shaping the final roster. As of now, these are our best guesses at who should be in the Maple Leafs’ opening night lineup for the 2025–26 season. It’s shaping up to be an exciting year.

Can the Maple Leafs overcome the loss of Marner and take the next step? We’ll soon find out.

[Note: I want to thank long-time Maple Leafs fan Stan Smith for collaborating with me on this post. Stan’s Facebook profile can be found here.]