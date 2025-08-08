Ex-Oiler Jeff Skinner Looks to Rebound in San Jose

Jeff Skinner has had a solid NHL career, with stretches of high-end production. In 2018-19, he scored 40 goals with the Buffalo Sabres, and before and following that season, he remained a consistent offensive threat with both the Carolina Hurricanes and the Sabres. He was a regular 30-goal scorer. After the Sabres bought out Skinner’s contract before the 2024-25 season, the Edmonton Oilers signed him, hoping he could bring secondary scoring and veteran stability.

But in Edmonton, he never really found traction. His 2024–25 season wasn’t disastrous—16 goals, 29 points—but he didn’t lock down a top-six role, and whether he truly got a fair shot to compete for one is debatable. In the end, Skinner’s one year with the Oilers didn’t yield what the team needed. He left after the season.

The Sharks Grabbed Skinner This Offseason

When the San Jose Sharks signed Skinner to a one-year, $3 million deal, a lot of fans blinked. Why sign Skinner after such a poor season? He certainly wouldn’t be a key part of their rebuild. Why him?

With elite prospects like Macklin Celebrini forming the nucleus of the forward group, San Jose sought another veteran who could score, mentor, and blend in well with the youthful energy of the team. Last season, Tyler Toffoli demonstrated just how valuable that kind of presence can be, stepping in and delivering both production and leadership. With Skinner, the Sharks are adding another class act to that mix—someone who’s been around the league, knows how to carry himself, and can help set the tone for younger players coming up.

There’s no denying that Skinner never got it together in Edmonton. Limited power-play time and constantly shifting line assignments kept him from settling in beside Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl. Coaches leaned on him as a bottom-six option at times, even though his ice time hovered near career lows. Still, despite the less-than-ideal role, he produced 29 points and a plus-1 rating.

What Skinner and Toffoli Have in Common, and Why the Sharks Might Be Onto Something

When the Sharks signed Toffoli last offseason, it was a smart move. He had a great season—30-plus goals, solid minutes, and exactly the kind of steady presence a rebuilding team needs. Now they’ve added Skinner on a one-year deal, and it feels as if they’re following the same playbook.

Both Toffoli and Skinner are veteran wingers who’ve been through a lot in the league. They’ve each had big seasons, bounced around a bit, and now land in San Jose with something to prove. They can still score, still help on the power play, and maybe more importantly, they know what it takes to stick in the league. That’s a big deal for a young team trying to build something from the ground up.

Toffoli made the most of his opportunity. If Skinner can do the same, the Sharks might have found another smart, low-risk veteran who gives them more than just numbers.

What San Jose Saw: Sneaky Value, Not Just Stats

What caught San Jose’s attention about Skinner wasn’t just his numbers, but the tools behind them. Their scouts came to believe he still has the speed, awareness, and instincts to find open ice and put pucks on net. He continued to look like a guy who could carve out high-danger chances even with limited usage—and he’s known in the league as a steady pro and a good teammate. That’s why Skinner fits the Sharks’ blueprint: a veteran scorer who brings experience and hockey sense without costing premium cap space.

The Sharks weren’t just shopping for a name—they were targeting the kind of presence that can help guide a rebuilding roster. After two straight seasons finishing last in the NHL (including a league-worst 20‑50‑12 mark), they decided to fill their roster with players who could teach young stars what winning looks like—both in the dressing room and on the ice. Skinner is expected to hold a much steadier spot in San Jose’s forward lines—likely as a top-six winger with regular power-play duty—which he barely saw in Edmonton.

For Skinner, a Fresh Canvas (and Maybe a Comeback)

At 33 years old, some might roll their eyes. But remember: he scored 35 goals and 82 points as recently as 2022‑23. Skinner’s goal is simple—get consistent opportunity, play to his strengths, and remind the league he still has plenty left in the tank. The Sharks are betting that stability and confidence can reignite his scoring spark.

To Edmonton, Skinner represented a plug-and-play piece—someone who could absorb minutes without disrupting the Connor McDavid-Leon Draisaitl core. The Oilers prioritized youth and chemistry over reshuffling veteran depth. But San Jose sees it differently: a 373-goal scorer who still has some juice and can help accelerate development for the kids. It’s a classic rebuild vs. contend philosophy split.

Instead of seeing this as a lateral move, think of it as Skinner’s second act. In Edmonton, he was underutilized; in San Jose, he’s about to get a chance to thrive with more opportunity and responsibility. If he rekindles that goal-scoring touch and helps elevate the young Sharks, this could quietly become one of the savviest low-risk signings of the offseason.

Was Skinner’s Poor Oilers’ Season a One-Off?

After a long and productive NHL career—even if it never included deep playoff runs—Skinner still has something to prove. His year in Edmonton wasn’t a disaster, but it wasn’t the impact season the Oilers had hoped for either. Was it simply a sign that his game is winding down, or did Edmonton move on too quickly from a proven scorer?

That’s what San Jose is betting on. If Skinner finds a consistent role and recaptures some of his old finishing touch, a 30-goal season isn’t out of the question. For both player and team, this second act might be the right fit at the right time.

[Note: I’d like to thank Brent Bradford (PhD) for his help co-authoring this post. His profile can be found at www.linkedin.com/in/brent-bradford-phd-3a10022a9]