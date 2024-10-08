Rangers’ Igor Shesterkin Rejects Massive Eight-Year, $88 Million Extension

On Tuesday (Oct. 8), trusted insider Kevin Weekes dropped a bomb that the New York Rangers had made a massive contract extension offer to goaltender Igor Shesterkin, which he rejected. The deal, which would have made Shesterkin the highest-paid goaltender in NHL history, was an eight-year deal worth $11 million annually, or $88 million total.

I’m told the Stanley Cup contending & cap spending @NYRangers offer of $88M / 11M AAV has been rejected by G Shesterkin.

Shesterkin is one of the NHL’s best goaltenders and has proven consistently that he can help the Rangers single-handedly win games. Last season, he posted a 2.58 goals-against-average (GAA) and a .913 save percentage (SV%) through 55 games winning 36 of them, and adding four shutouts. Throughout his career, he has posted a 2.43 GAA and a .921 SV% through 213 games winning 135 of them.

Turning down a massive extension like that proves Shesterkin values himself as the greatest goaltender in the league and among the greatest of all time. It’s clear he wants to be the highest-paid goaltender in NHL history, but it seems his asking price might be closer to $12 million annually, placing him among the highest-paid players of all time, not just goaltenders.

While trusted insider Elliotte Friedman seemed confident that the Rangers and Shesterkin would get an extension completed, this update may alter his opinion. However, the Rangers still have plenty of time to figure out a new contract extension before Shesterkin becomes a free agent next offseason.

