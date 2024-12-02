Rangers Can Lean on Youth to Break Current Slump

On Saturday, the New York Rangers beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 to end a five-game losing streak, putting a bandaid on the gigantic wound that had formed over the week. However, during the losing streak, it became clear that the Rangers would shake up their core with Chris Kreider and Jacob Trouba being made available for a trade. While they might not be traded anytime soon, General Manager Chris Drury was sending a message to his team that if things don’t get better, he will break up the core group.

Even against the Canadiens, the Rangers blew a 3-1 lead in the third period and were outplayed most of the game by the last-place team in the Eastern Conference. If the Rangers want to end this slump, they must rely on their younger players, who so far this season, have outperformed the veterans by a mile.

Will Cuylle Is a Superstar in the Making

The biggest bright spot on the team this season has been the emergence of Will Cuylle. In his rookie season in 2023-24, he scored 13 goals and 21 points through 81 games. He has taken a huge step forward this season and is arguably the best player on the team through the first 23 games. He needs one point to match his total from last season (2 goals and 20 points) in 23 games and is second on the team in points and goals, tied with Kreider. He is blossoming into a star right in front of our eyes, and everyone should be following his lead.

Will Cuylle of the New York Rangers celebrates after scoring a goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period in Game Four of the Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Cuylle isn’t afraid of going to the dirty areas to score goals. He is fast, strong, physical and has an in-your-face attitude that makes him annoying to play against. This is something the Rangers have been lacking, and they need more of their players to play hard and physical and be willing to go to the front of the net and the dirty areas. If Cuylle can continue to play up to this level, he will receive a long-term contract extension when this season is over.

Alexis Lafreniere Continues to Improve

While he hasn’t been a standout this season, Alexis Lafreniere has continued his good play from last season. He has eight goals and 17 points in 23 games mostly playing on a line with Vincent Trocheck and Artemi Panarin. While he has been impacted by their struggles, he is still playing very well and proving he deserved the long-term extension he signed in late October. While it would be nice to see him get top-unit power-play time, he is still making the most of his ice time as one of the better forwards for the team this season.

He, like Cuylle, also plays with heart and determination. While he isn’t as big or as physical, Lafreniere also likes to throw his body around and can sometimes be a pain for the other team to handle. However, he needs to shoot the puck more. He is an excellent playmaker, but he also has a strong shot when he decides to use it. If he can start shooting more while also maintaining his great playmaking ability, he will grow into one of the top players in the league.

Kaapo Kakko and Filip Chytil Are Playing Extremely Well

Kaapo Kakko and Filip Chytil had massive chips on their shoulders coming into the season. Kakko needed to prove that he could still be useful, and Chytil needed to show that he could remain healthy and still play at a high level after missing so much time last season. Both of them have played extremely well so far and have been two of the more consistent players on the team. Playing on the same line with Cuylle for most of the season, they have complemented each other well, been productive and have become one of the best lines in the NHL. They score goals and don’t give up any to the opposition.

Kaapo Kakko, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Kakko has puck handling and puck protection skills, while Chytil uses his speed and his shot. These two had so many doubters to prove wrong this season and so far they have been playing some of the best hockey of their Rangers careers. Kakko has four goals and 13 points in 23 games while Chytil has four goals and nine points in 16 games. Chytil missed time due to an undisclosed injury, and though many feared it was another concussion, it was confirmed that it was not.

All of the players listed above are 25 years old or younger and they have been the most consistent players on the roster this season. These are the kind of players the team needs to build around, and while the veterans have been struggling, all of these players have stepped up and taken charge. If the Rangers are going to end this slump, it will be on the back of these young players.