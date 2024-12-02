Auston Matthews Shares Stories of Growth, Leadership, and the 4 Nations Face-Off

Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews recently sat down with Colby Armstrong on On The Couch to discuss his career and some of the memories that have shaped him as a player. The video can be seen and listened to below.

One particular moment that stood out in the video was Matthews’ recollection of scoring on legendary goalie Marc-André Fleury early in his career. During the casual, laid-back conversation, he also discussed the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off and his potential linemates. However, his story about Fleury caught my attention. With his characteristic calm demeanour, Matthews opened up about how he managed to get one past Fleury. In doing so, he gave fans an inside look at his mental approach to goal-scoring.

Matthews Shares His Thoughts on the 4 Nations Face-Off

The interview began with Matthews sharing his excitement for the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off, which he sees as an important step toward the Olympics in two years. With a relaxed tone, he noted that the competition would be intense and provide an excellent preview for the future. “I think it’s going to be very competitive. I think it’ll be a nice precursor to the Olympics,” Matthews said.

Matthews also reflected on the players he’s most excited to play with, particularly Clayton Keller. He seems to have built a bond with the young former Arizona Coyote, and now Utah player. He described Keller as “really underrated.” The chemistry between them, especially during international play, could be an intriguing development to follow as Team USA prepares for bigger tournaments.

The Segment on Armstrong’s and Matthews’ Shots Was Interesting

Moving on from the tournament discussion, the conversation took a light-hearted turn when Armstrong and Matthews were asked to demonstrate their shots. Matthews, ever the competitor, casually agreed to show off his skills. He explained that he likes to vary his shots and has a strategic approach to beating goalies.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Matthews noted, “I like to shoot it from that [left] side, bring it out here, wait on the left, transfer to the right.” Matthews then demonstrated his signature movement.

Armstrong, amused by the challenge, took a turn to show his shot, and Matthews then returned the favour, demonstrating his evolution as a sniper. It was a fun moment that showcased Matthews’ playful side. However, it is also a reminder of his honed skill set as one of the NHL’s most dangerous goal-scorers. Given that Armstrong’s best season was in 2008-09 with the Atlanta Thrashers when he scored 22 goals, and Matthews’ was last season at 69 goals, the contest seemed a bit one-sided.

Matthews’ Story of Scoring on Fleury

The highlight of the conversation came when Matthews shared a story from a game against the Vegas Golden Knights, where he faced off against Fleury. Matthews recalled how he initially tried to score on the veteran goalie early in the game but fired a shot directly into Fleury’s glove.

Matthews, never one to back down from a challenge, learned from the experience. “I just put it right in his glove like he didn’t move,” Matthews said with a grin. But instead of getting discouraged, Matthews took a different approach the next time he had the puck. “Alright, I’m going to shoot as hard as I can on the ice,” Matthews recalled. The next chance he had, he noted he fired the puck as hard as he could right on the ice. This time, the puck got past Fleury.

What Matthews didn’t say, and maybe he didn’t remember, was that the goal was the 100th of his NHL career. The story sort of encapsulates Matthews’ mindset: adjust, learn, and execute.

Matthews’ Growth as a Leader and Player

Matthews’ casual recounting of this moment with Fleury offers a glimpse into his evolution as a player. Sure, Matthews has the raw talent. However, he’s also worked hard to perfect that talent. Additionally, he’s learned from his experiences. He’s adapted on the fly, and adjusted his strategy.

That mindset has undoubtedly contributed to his rise as one of the NHL’s top players. As he prepares for the 4 Nations Face-Off and the Olympics, Matthews’ leadership on and off the ice will continue to be a defining characteristic of his career. The story of scoring on Fleury, a moment that might seem small in the grand scheme, highlights the confidence and self-awareness that make Matthews a formidable player and a Maple Leafs captain.