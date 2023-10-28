Rangers Need More From Struggling Blake Wheeler

When the New York Rangers signed Blake Wheeler as a free agent, many thought his deal was the steal of free agency. They were able to sign him on a one-year deal for less than one million and for a player that has been around the 50 to 60 point area the past two seasons, it sure seemed like the Rangers were getting a steal. However, Wheeler has not been good to start the season, as he has produced no points in seven games played and hasn’t looked like the player that fans thought he would be. If he doesn’t pick up his game, he may find himself on the outside looking in.

Skating Is A Major Issue

It’s not a huge surprise that a 37-year-old player is having issues with keeping up in today’s NHL. With Wheeler, it is very obvious that he isn’t the skater he used to be, and it shows more the further he gets into a game. If he is stuck out there for a long shift, he basically becomes a non-factor on the ice. He also has the reputation of not being the best defensive player and he has issues when it comes to back-checking when the opposition is coming down the ice. Most players in the league won’t have an issue skating by and around Wheeler when they are on the ice against him.

Blake Wheeler, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

This issue has also caused Wheeler to miss shifts as the game gets further along. During a few of the games so far this season, Artemi Panarin has taken his spot on his line in third periods. One reason is because the coach, Peter Laviolette, wants to get Panarin out there more when he is playing well. The other reason is that Wheeler can’t keep up the further he gets into the game. He hasn’t shown that he deserves to be out there over a player like Panarin. He needs to improve his skating if he wants to make a bigger impact on the Rangers.

Lack Of Point Production

Wheeler has been a very productive player in his NHL career. Last season he scored 55 points in 72 games, and although he’s not playing the same minutes that he did in Winnipeg, his lack of production has been concerning. He has been held off the scoresheet in seven games so far and he hasn’t produced many chances when he’s been on the ice. He had his best game against the Edmonton Oilers when he hit the post and had his first assist taken away after the goal by Will Cuylle was called back. Other than that game, Wheeler hasn’t been effective and has seen his power-play time taken away because of his lack of production.

Although he is not producing, Wheeler’s line with Cuylle and Vincent Trocheck has been effective according to some advanced stats. According to Money Puck, their line ranks 53rd in the league in expected goals for. They have been getting chances, but haven’t been able to get the puck in the net. Their line needs to start doing more, especially Wheeler because he was brought in to help the depth scoring and hasn’t been able to provide anything so far. It’s only been seven games and he has time to turn it around, but he needs to turn it around fast.

Patrick Kane Could Replace Him

With the rumors once again linking Patrick Kane to the Rangers, one player he could replace in the lineup is Wheeler. Since Wheeler has been playing poorly, Kane could come in and take his spot easily and would be a better fit in the lineup than Wheeler is now. Kane would provide that depth scoring and could play in the top-six if he needed to. Right now, you can’t say the same for Wheeler as his game isn’t suited to play those big minutes.

If Wheeler wants to keep his spot on the Rangers, he needs to step up his game. With his return to Winnipeg happening on Oct. 30, maybe that is the game he turns his season around. What better way to score his first goal as a Ranger than to do it against the team that bought him out? If Wheeler doesn’t find his game soon and the Rangers bring Kane back, it seems likely that Wheeler would be the odd man out. The Rangers need to see more from him soon.