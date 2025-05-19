Rangers News & Rumors: Lafreniere, Miller, Cuylle

The New York Rangers have shifted their focus to the offseason after an atrocious 2024-25 campaign. After missing the playoffs, the team decided to move on from Peter Laviolette and replace him with Mike Sullivan as their new head coach. While there haven’t been any major moves just yet, fans expect the Rangers to make some changes as they try to get back into the playoff picture next season. In this edition of Rangers News & Rumors, we look at some Alexis Lafreniere rumors, as well as the status of K’Andre Miller and Will Cuylle.

Lafreniere Trade Rumblings Begin Again

After a bit of a slow season offensively, trade rumblings have begun to follow Alexis Lafreniere again. This season, Lafreniere scored 17 goals and added 28 assists for 45 points through 82 games. In a recent article posted by Bleacher Report, six teams were suggested as potential trade destinations for Lafreniere, should the team decide to move on from him.

Alexis Lafreniere, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

No indications have come out from more trusted sources, like Elliotte Friedman, but I would expect the trade rumors to continue following Lafreniere around all summer. The Rangers are going to have to make some changes if they hope to have success next season, and I am sure they’ll consider every possibility, but there haven’t been any trusted reports or pundits claiming the team is considering moving him any time soon.

Is Will Cuylle an Offer Sheet Target?

23-year-old forward Will Cuylle is a pending restricted free agent (RFA) and will be looking to get a bit of a pay raise on his next contract. After a successful season where he scored 20 goals and added 25 assists for 45 points through 82 games, which comes out to a 0.55 points-per-game average, speculation has begun as to whether the Rangers are at risk of seeing an offer sheet if they don’t get a new deal done before free agency opens.

Related: 3 Rangers Targets at 43rd Overall in 2025 NHL Draft

Last summer, we saw the St. Louis Blues steal Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg from the Edmonton Oilers with offer sheets, and both of them have worked out extremely well with their new teams. Other teams have seen what taking a risk like that could do for their franchise, and will likely consider making an offer to RFAs who can’t reach a new deal with their current teams.

Cuylle and the Rangers have plenty of time before free agency opens to get a new deal done, but if he hits the open market and becomes eligible for an offer sheet, teams will consider making an offer for the promising young forward.

Fans Split on K’Andre Miller

Defender K’Andre Miller is also a pending RFA looking for a new contract, and fans are split down the middle on what they want the Rangers to do with him. He is coming off a solid season offensively, where he scored seven goals and added 20 assists for 27 points through 74 games, which comes out to a 0.36 points-per-game average. Unfortunately, his defensive game has faced criticism from fans who aren’t pleased with his inconsistency.

Some fans want Miller traded for future assets so the team can go a different direction on their blue line, while some are hoping he takes a pay cut to stay with the Rangers. There haven’t been any reports that indicate something is close to getting done, but this will be another situation fans around the league watch. As a 25-year-old defender who still has some potential, teams could consider targeting him with an offer sheet as well.

The Rangers have plenty of time to make some decisions on all of their pending free agents, and nothing right now indicates they’re going to blow up their roster and start from scratch. However, minor tweaks are expected as the Rangers try and make a push for their first Stanley Cup since 1994 next season.

As the 2024-25 postseason moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news from around the NHL and the hockey world.