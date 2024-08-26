Rangers’ Sam Carrick Can Provide More Than Veteran Depth Presence

The New York Rangers will be looking to have more success this season after an unfortunate ending to what was a strong 2023-24 season. After winning the Presidents’ Trophy with a 55-23-4 record, many fans around the league believed the Rangers could make a deep playoff run. They were able to make it to the Eastern Conference Final where they were eliminated in six games by the Florida Panthers, who ended up winning the Stanley Cup. Despite their unfortunate end to the season, the Rangers entered the offseason with a goal in mind to improve their team and go even further this season. One key addition was forward Sam Carrick, who they signed to a three-year deal worth $1 million annually.

Carrick, who plays a similar game to popular Rangers’ enforcer Matt Rempe, could be someone who surprises fans as more than just a veteran depth presence. He joined the Edmonton Oilers last season before the 2024 Trade Deadline in a trade from the Anaheim Ducks when he came over with forward Adam Henrique.

During the final regular season stretch and into the postseason, Carrick wasn’t used much by the Oilers, but when he was, he was the most physical player on the ice and was able to make a difference by driving play with a big hit every shift, even dropping the gloves a couple of times. Either way, his time in Edmonton wasn’t going to be long as no long-term fit with the Oilers ever seemed like a possibility, considering the direction they have been headed as they look for their first Stanley Cup since 1990.

What Else Does Carrick Bring to Rangers’ Lineup?

The Rangers didn’t go out to take a big swing for a big-name free agent but instead focused on bringing back their players and building around the success of last season. Bringing in Carrick fills the hole on the fourth line as he will likely fill in as the center alongside Rempe. It isn’t a secret that Carrick brings a tough and gritty style of play to whatever team he plays for. He did it with both the Ducks and Oilers, and he should be able to translate that when he joins the Rangers.

Sam Carrick, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

Carrick’s offensive ability may not jump off the page as one of his best skills, but he does still have something to offer. While the bottom-six forward group often isn’t called on when a team needs a goal, it’s always nice when they can produce. Last season, Carrick scored ten goals and added six assists for 16 points through 77 games.

Through 240 career games in the NHL, he has scored 28 goals and added 25 assists for 53 points. Signing a guy for $1 million per season who can get about 20 points annually is a great deal for any team. On top of that, Carrick might be able to create an enforcer line for the Rangers that can set the tone whenever the team needs a spark. No team is going to want to face Rempe and Carrick barrelling toward them on a forecheck.

His defensive game is decent as well. He may need to clean it up a bit if he wants to move up in the Rangers’ lineup, but it’s consistent enough to stay in the lineup on a nightly basis. Carrick doesn’t exactly have an award-winning resume underneath him this early in his career, but he has proven valuable to both the Ducks and Oilers. It’s fair to assume the Rangers will be back in the playoffs this season as they look to win their first Stanley Cup since 1994, and Carrick playing well could be key to helping them get further than the Eastern Conference Final.