Rangers’ Shesterkin Stepping Up Since Returning From IR

The New York Rangers have bounced back after losing 17 of 23 games and are now on a 10-game point streak which has them back in the playoff mix. Star goalie Igor Shesterkin has been stellar since returning from a stint on injured reserve and his play is one of the keys to the team’s recent success.

Shesterkin’s Play This Season

After an excellent 2024 postseason, Shesterkin got off to a strong start in 2024-25, winning four of his first five starts including a 31-save shutout in a 6-0 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 9. Despite his strong start, the Rangers relied on their offensive skill and goaltending to win early in the season but were shaky defensively.

Throughout November and December, Shesterkin’s statistics took a hit in large part due to the Rangers’ defensive issues. They repeatedly left opponents alone in the slot, allowed numerous odd-man rushes, made sloppy giveaways, and failed to clear the front of the crease. In a 5-3 loss to the Florida Panthers on Dec. 30, Ryan Lindgren knocked Sam Bennett into Shesterkin. He went on injured reserve after the game and at the time, his record was 11-15-1.

Ten days later, on Jan. 9 Shesterkin returned and stopped 21 of 23 shots in a 3-2 overtime win over the rival New Jersey Devils. He then stopped 29 of 30 shots in a 2-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Jan. 11. He lost 3-2 to the Colorado Avalanche in overtime on Jan. 14 and beat the Utah Hockey Club 5-3 on Jan. 16.

Shesterkin had his best performance of the season on Jan. 18 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. He made a spectacular save in the first period, going side to side quickly and stopping a wide-open man in front of the net. He also made a clutch save late in the third period of the scoreless game after a defensive breakdown left an opponent all alone in front of the net again. He stopped all 27 shots in regulation and overtime and then stopped all three shots he faced in the ensuing shootout. Vincent Trocheck scored a shootout goal to secure a 1-0 victory over a team they are battling with for playoff position.

Igor Shesterkin has stepped up for New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Shesterkin followed up that performance with a 20-save shutout in a 5-0 win over the Ottawa Senators on Jan. 21 and stopped 33 of 34 shots in a 6-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 23. Both are teams the Rangers are fighting with for a playoff spot.

What Shesterkin’s Play Means for the Rangers

Shesterkin is now 17-15-2, with a .914 save percentage (SV%,) and a 2.72 goal-against average (GAA.) His lateral quickness and ability to make clutch saves have helped the Rangers win close games. He rarely allows soft goals and his play has helped cover for the team’s defensive mistakes.

The Rangers are still not a great defensive team but they have shown improvement. Lindgren and K’Andre Miller are both playing better than they did early in the season and newly acquired defensemen Will Borgen and Urho Vaakanainen have both done a nice job defensively.

Shesterkin’s performance since his return and the Rangers’ improved play have gotten them back in the playoff race and could change their plans at the trade deadline. Lindgren and Reilly Smith are both set to become unrestricted free agents after this season and likely would have been traded if the team continued to struggle. However, they may become buyers rather than sellers if the team continues to string together wins.

For Shesterkin and the Rangers Moving Forward

Though the Rangers have played well, their extended poor stretch of play in November and December means they need to continue playing well and getting points. Shesterkin is 6-0-1, with a .948 SV%, and a 1.39 GAA since returning from injury. He is their best player and they will need him to continue playing at a high level to make a postseason push.