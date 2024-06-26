Rangers Should Target Nick Blankenburg in Free Agency

The New York Rangers weren’t able to win their first Stanley Cup since 1994 after being eliminated by the eventual champions, the Florida Panthers, in the Eastern Conference Final. After a hard-fought series, the Panthers won their first championship in franchise history, and it was clear how deep their roster was and why they went all the way and took down the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final. The Rangers had a strong season winning the Presidents’ Trophy as the team with the best record in the regular season, but they couldn’t turn it into a championship. When comparing the Rangers and Panthers this season, one thing that stands out is how deep the Panthers’ lineup was for both their forward and defensive lineup. The Rangers had a strong amount of depth, but it was nowhere near the Panthers’ level.

To bolster their defensive lineup, the Rangers may have to look at bringing in some depth pieces that won’t break the bank in free agency. Some elite players could be heading to free agency this offseason including Patrick Kane, Steven Stamkos, and Tyler Bertuzzi, but one defender who isn’t quite on the same wavelength but could be a solid pickup for the Rangers is Nick Blankenburg. At 26 years old, he has been underutilized by the Columbus Blue Jackets since joining their team and is likely going to get a fresh start for the 2024-25 season.

Blankenburg was the captain of the University of Michigan in the NCAA during the 2021-22 season where he had 29 points through 38 games before signing with the Blue Jackets. He joined the Blue Jackets after his NCAA season had concluded, scoring a goal and adding two assists for three points through his first seven NHL games. He followed it up with a 36-game campaign where he scored four goals, added ten assists for 14 points, and was expected to take a step up the following season. Unfortunately, he split the season between the NHL and the American Hockey League (AHL) and wasn’t able to find a steady position with the Blue Jackets.

During his 2023-24 campaign, Blankenburg played just 12 games with the Blue Jackets scoring one goal. With the Cleveland Monsters in the AHL, he played 24 games scoring three goals and adding ten assists for 13 points. After his short stint with the Blue Jackets, Blankenburg will enter free agency as an unrestricted free agent having only 55 career NHL games under his belt, and a 0.33 points-per-game average. While his lack of games played may be worrisome to fans, he could be a low-risk, high-reward option for the Rangers.

Blankenburg Will Look to Redeem Himself Next Season

Having not been allowed to showcase his skills with the Blue Jackets has to be upsetting. While he dealt with an injury this season, it’s clear they didn’t have a spot for him on their roster and seem content letting him walk to free agency. While he will surely get some interest around the NHL, the Rangers should try and target him with the goal in mind of having him play a bottom-pairing/seventh-defender role. If he earns more ice time during the season, then great, but signing with a contending team like the Rangers will lead to him having to accept a lesser role.

Nick Blankenburg, Columbus Blue Jackets (Photo by Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images)

Blankenburg’s two-way game is impressive, and while he isn’t the biggest player on the ice by any means, don’t let his size fool you. His skating is impressive, he isn’t afraid to rush the puck and create offensive opportunities, and he’s smart with an active stick in the defensive zone. Unfortunately for him, it just seemed as though the Blue Jackets weren’t the right fit from the beginning.

With that being said, Blankenburg will have something to prove heading into next season. He will almost surely sign a lesser deal with whichever team he decides to sign with and could be a steal if he can find his confidence at the NHL level. If he’s willing to play a lesser role and fight his way to the top, the Rangers should aim to give him a contract. Realistically, he will sign for close to the $775,000 minimum and could even get a two-year deal. If that’s all he’s asking for, it should be a no-brainer for the Rangers.