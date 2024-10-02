Rangers’ Victor Mancini Could Make Team – But May Not Stick Around

Preseason is a great way for young players to make an impression and show they at least deserve a look in the big leagues – and New York Rangers prospect Victor Mancini has certainly made his case.

When you waste no time in scoring the first goal in the preseason opener – fans and media will take notice. Not only did the 2022 fifth-round pick do that – but he picked up another assist on Sept. 22. While Mancini didn’t find the score sheet in the other preseason game he played on Sept. 26, he has continued to impress.

Most notable change here is Mancini working on the left side next to Fox #NYR https://t.co/99rdBYXyyk — Vince Z. Mercogliano (@vzmercogliano) September 27, 2024

The coaching staff even took account and put him on a practice pairing with Adam Fox.

Lindgren Injury Gives Him an Opportunity

Some might be wondering why the right-handed defenseman is already getting a look near the 2021 Norris Trophy winner. According to Vincent Mercogliano of USA Today Network, Fox’s partner Ryan Lindgren, will be out “at least a few weeks” with an upper-body injury. And the Rangers are exploring all possibilities.

Victor Mancini, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

“It’s training camp right now, so everybody’s an option,” Laviolette told reporters in a preseason media availability regarding potential replacements to fill the placeholder for Lindgren.

“Like the regular season, when one guy goes down, even when it’s not training camp, players in Hartford are doing what they need to do to be the guy that gets their name mentioned.”

As the roster stands, at least four defensemen are near locks to make the team. That’s, of course, Fox, K’Andre Miller, Jacob Trouba, and Braden Schneider. Plus, Zac Jones’ dominance this preseason should reinforce that he’s going to be an NHL regular this season.

Chad Ruhwedel‘s spot was always the one that was potentially up for grabs. However, given the Rangers’ lack of depth at the position in the organization, it might be tough to grasp losing the former Pittsburgh Penguin on the waiver wire without at least seeing how he performs in the regular season. The 34-year-old could be a valuable veteran piece if injuries on the blue line pile up for the Rangers.

Humbling Expectations

But considering the need for seven healthy defensemen, it’s reasonable to think that Mancini is a favorite to make the roster, assuming the Rangers don’t make a trade or a waiver claim. However, it’s important to temper expectations.

Sure the Rangers are giving it a shot, but it’s unlikely that Mancini and Fox will be the team’s opening night paring, as two right-handed defensemen matching up against the opposing team’s top lines isn’t ideal. Plus, that’s a lot of responsibility to give a rookie on a team that’s in win-now mode.

There’s a good chance Mancini will be the team’s seventh defenseman to start the season. Perhaps, he will get a game or two next to Jones on the bottom pair.

But once Lindgren does get healthy, it would probably be in both the Rangers and the Michigan native’s best interest to get top minutes with the Hartford Wolf Pack. At this stage of his career, Mancini needs to play and develop. The 22-year-old has just played 17 games (including postseason experience) in the American Hockey League (AHL).

It will be fine in the short term if Mancini is kept as an extra defenseman as long as Lindgren is out. But for a big chunk of the regular season, not playing him isn’t the best idea.

Regardless of whether Mancini sticks around with the team or not through the regular season, the Rangers have to be pleased about where he is in his development. The University of Nebraska Omaha product has raised some eyebrows this preseason. There’s reason to believe he’s capable of becoming a full-time NHL defenseman. It will just take some time. The Rangers should keep Ruhwedel around for insurance and let Mancini develop his game in the AHL. If injuries do pile up on the blue line, there’s no reason to think why he wouldn’t be one of the first call-ups.