Report: Kuznetsov’s Contract to be Terminated, Signing in KHL

Reports suggest that Carolina Hurricanes forward Evgeny Kuznetsov will have his contract terminated and he will be signing a four-year deal in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL).

After being traded at the 2024 trade deadline, Kuznetsov finished what could be his last games in the NHL with seven points in 20 regular season games, and another six points in 10 playoff games with the Hurricanes.

Kuznetsov has had a very successful NHL career, including 575 points, and a Stanley Cup, and was in close contention for the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2018 with 32 points in the playoffs. If his $7.8 million contract is in fact terminated, it will result in the $3.9 million cap hit to both the Washington Capitals and Hurricanes to be wiped away.

Evgeny Kuznetsov, Carolina Hurricanes (Photo by Jaylynn Nash/Getty Images)

With the Capitals being above the salary cap ceiling, and the Hurricanes already having enough space for flexibility, it does open both teams up to be able to help solve some internal decisions.

The Downward Trend of Kuznetsov

Since the dominant 2018 playoff run Kuznetsov had, his play has been on a downward trend. Outside of the 2021-22 season, Kuznetsov has had some of his least productive seasons, including just 24 points in 63 games last season. He was a healthy scratch at times on the Capitals and with the Hurricanes in the playoffs, and things just haven’t been going his way.

When he signed his eight-year extension in 2017, there wasn’t much reason for concern about it again poorly. Now, with one year remaining and him having been dealt at 50 percent retained, it seems his NHL career has come to an end. Kuznetsov is just 32 years old, but with a rumored four-year deal in the KHL being signed, a return to the NHL seems unlikely.

Kuznetsov has five KHL seasons under his belt already, as that is where he started his professional career. In those five seasons with Chelyabinsk Traktor, Kuznetsov scored an impressive 146 points as a youngster in that league. Now, with his reported deal with SKA Saint Petersburgh will bring him back to the league and he can build off a strong start.

Throughout his career, Kuznetsov made himself recognizable with two distinct moves. His incredible display of patience in the shootout, and his albatross celebration.

Fans around the NHL will remember Kuznetsov as being one of the most fun playmakers to watch, as well as in the shootout and his celebration. Capitals fans will remember him for being such a key part of the team and creating one of the top center duos in the NHL throughout the 2010s alongside Nicklas Backstrom and for his impact with the club en route to their first Stanley Cup.