Report: Rangers Place Igor Shesterkin on Injured Reserve

The New York Rangers have placed goaltender Igor Shesterkin on the injured reserve list with an upper-body injury, according to The Athletic reporter Arthur Staple, and have announced that Louis Domingue has been recalled from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League.

On Saturday (Dec. 28), Shesterkin was pulled in favor of Jonathan Quick after giving up five goals on just 13 shots. He did start against the Florida Panthers on Monday (Dec. 30) and allowed four goals as the Rangers lost 5-3.

Shesterkin is 1-5-0 over his last six starts with a 3.97 goals-against average (GAA) and a .883 save percentage (SV%).

The 29-year-old recently signed an eight-year, $92 million contract with the Rangers on Dec. 8. It has an average annual value (AAV) of $11.5 million. He is in the final season of a four-year, $22.6 million contract ($5.6 million AAV) he signed on Aug. 9, 2021, and could have become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, 2025.

The Rangers limp into 2025 with a 16-19-1 record and 33 points, putting them in eighth place in the Metropolitan Division and 26th in the entire league. The Blueshirts have lost four straight and are 2-8-0 in their last 10 games.