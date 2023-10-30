3 Takeaways From Sabres’ 4-0 Shutout Win Over the Avalanche

The Buffalo Sabres surprised the Colorado Avalanche with great goalie play and a solid offense on Sunday afternoon. The result was an impressive 4-0 home win over a Western Conference opponent who entered the game with a 6-1 record.

The Sabres player of the game was Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. The young goalie, in just his third start of the season, showed his skill by stopping all 26 of the pucks that came his way. It was his first NHL shutout.

However, it wasn’t just Luukkonen who won the game. The Sabres’ offense was in solid form, with goals from JJ Peterka, Casey Mittelstadt, Tyson Jost, and Rasmus Dahlin. For the Avalanche, the game was their second straight 4-0 shutout loss. The Sabres looked like the better team, at least yesterday.

In this post, I’ll share what the three takeaways were from the 4-0 shutout victory.

Takeaway One: The Sabres Played an Intense Defense

What made this victory even more significant for the Sabres was their defensive power combined with their offensive production. And, all this was done against a quality opponent. The Sabres put Avalanche goalie Alexandar Georgiev in a tough spot. He didn’t play all that poorly, stopping 25 of 28 shots in Sunday’s loss. The fourth Sabres’ goal was scored into an empty net.

As noted, the game marked the second straight shutout the Avalanche suffered. They had lost by the exact 4-0 score to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday (Oct. 26). What a contrast to their season-opening six-game winning streak, in which they averaged 4.67 goals per game.

Usually, for the Avalanche, Georgiev’s goalie game would have been enough to win. The 27-year-old has a 2.40 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage. He has started in every one of Colorado’s games this season. However, as noted, the Sabres’ defense and Luukkonen’s goalie play made the difference.

Takeaway Two: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen Has First NHL Shutout

With both other key Sabres’ goalies injured, Luukkonen has taken the starting job and run with it. Right now, he’s the starting goalie by default. He came into the New Jersey Devils game after Eric Comrie was injured and played well enough to win, but wasn’t able to pull it out.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Buffalo Sabres

His performance on Sunday was brilliant. As noted, the shutout was the 24-year-old’s first of his NHL career. Even better, he showed his skill and composure under pressure. He now has put up two wins in his last three starts. If he keeps playing the way he has, Luukkonen could potentially keep the Sabres’ starting goalie job. His play sort of makes the Sabres’ goaltending situation seem a little less bleak today.

Takeaway Three: Jeff Skinner Sets Up Two Goals

Jeff Skinner is on fire. Against the Avalanche, his playmaking abilities were front-and-center and he registered two assists on Buffalo’s first two goals. His stellar performance adds to Skinner’s impressive season thus far with five goals and four assists (for nine points in nine games).

The 31-year-old Skinner is out to prove that his career-best point-per-game pace last season was no fluke. He registered 82 points in 79 games. He and Dahlin are tied for the Sabres point lead with nine points each.

What’s Next for the Sabres?

Devin Cooley was assigned to the American Hockey League (AHL) Rochester Americans after the game. He served as the backup goalie behind Luukkonen against the Avalanche. If Devon Levi isn’t ready to return from injury, Cooley could be recalled again to fill the backup role.

Will Devon Levi be ready to play for the Sabres this week?

On Wednesday night, the Sabres travel to Philadelphia to play the 4-3-1 Flyers. Interestingly, three of these Flyers losses have come in the past four games (although one was in overtime). Likely Sabres fans will see Luukkonen one more time against the Flyers.

With yesterday’s win, the Sabres improved their record to 4-5-0 for the season. Finally, things are beginning to turn around for the team. They find themselves moving upward, and their decisive win acts as a promising model for the team to follow.

Funny how things can turn in a few days. Not long ago, the Sabres’ defense was suspect and they desperately needed a win. Now they are playing better and need to extend their winning streak to two in Philadelphia. A win there would put the team at .500 for the season.