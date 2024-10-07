Saginaw Spirit Weekly: All-Around Team Effort Leads Spirit to Weekend Sweep

After playing three times in the opening week of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) regular season, the Saginaw Spirit found themselves in action only twice this last week (Sept. 30- Oct. 6). All-around strong team play, mixed in with a continued hot start from 2025 Draft prospect Michael Misa, the Spirit took all four points on the weekend.

Game Results

Oct. 4 @ Sarnia Sting: 5-4 SOW

Oct. 5 vs Erie Otters: 7-3 W

Team Leaders Pave the Way

While the attention has been on players like Misa at the top of the lineup, and rightfully so with his hot start, the rest of the Spirit lineup, from top to bottom, played strong in both victories on the weekend. It seemed to start with the team’s leadership group leading the way with their play, with captain Ethan Hay and alternate captain Nic Sima leading by example with their resiliency at both ends of the ice. Both Hay and Sima continue to be a problem for teams, whether on the forecheck, backcheck, or with their puck movement. They have also made their presence felt in the physical aspect of the game.

Saginaw Spirit Weekly (The Hockey Writers)

Even before being acquired from the Flint Firebirds last season, Hay had been known as a relentless worker and a strong penalty killer and faceoff guy. He has showcased that in his time with the Spirit and played a vital role in the team’s success in their two victories over the weekend. He helped lead the penalty kill to 10 of the 12 kills they had in the two games. His faceoff prowess came into play at the end of the Spirit’s game against the Erie Otters when he won a faceoff with just over four seconds remaining in the third period with the team trailing. The win led to Calem Mangone tying the game just before the buzzer, eventually leading to the team’s shootout victory. Hay and Sima were rewarded for their strong efforts, scoring their first goals of the season, and Hay ended the weekend with two goals to his record.

Power Play Unable to Cash In

If there is any knock on the weekend that the Spirit had, it would be that the powerplay unit could not be as successful as hoped. Between the two games, they only cashed in on one of the nine opportunities they had on the man advantage. While the results have not necessarily been where they hoped, the skill and firepower on both units, with Misa, Zayne Parekh, and Kristian Epperson, among others, have looked strong. Puck movement and getting high-quality chances have not been the problem for the Spirit, but they have just been unable to finish the job. Sooner or later, they will need to get it done to help take the offense to another level.

Oke Stands Tall

After being one of the leading forces that helped the Spirit win the 2024 Memorial Cup, goaltender Andrew Oke is in the midst of his overage season, and much has been expected of him. He has not disappointed with his play through the first five games of the season and was at the top of his game over the weekend. He took home honors for the Canadian Hockey League’s (CHL) Protector of the Week for the opening week of the season and looked every bit of a strong candidate to earn those honors again against Sarnia and Erie.

While Oke was not tested a whole lot against the Sting, he stood tall when called upon, even with giving up the four goals he did. He also held the Sting off the board in the shootout, stopping all three attempts against him. Where his game stood out the most was against the Otters. In the 7-3 win, he made 34 saves and bailed the defense out several times throughout the game. His biggest save(s) came in the third period when the Otters were swarming the offensive zone and had several high-quality chances. He made a few sprawling saves, including a couple without his stick.

A 34 save performance and a handful of big saves on this play earned Andrew Oke Saturday's @RealCdnSS #SaveoftheNight honours 🎥@SpiritHockey | @CHLHockey pic.twitter.com/4Qz72bU4AK — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) October 6, 2024

With Oke playing at the level he has to start the season, the Spirit could have a strong season if they can get more consistent defensively and if the offense can continue to produce.

Other Notes

The aforementioned Misa continued his torrid pace to start the season, scoring three more times and chipping in an assist in the two wins. He currently has 10 goals and two assists through the Spirit’s first five games.

Parekh, the Calgary Flames’ first-round pick in the 2024 Draft, has settled back in after missing the first two games of the season while at Flames camp. He tallied three assists on the weekend while also showing off his smooth skating and puck handling, which helped him win CHL Defenseman of the Year honors last season. He has not gotten in on the goal-scoring yet, but it is only a matter of time, as he has been all over the net with chances.

In the two wins, the Spirit saw 15 players record at least one point, with eight recording two or more points.

What’s on Tap for the Spirit

The Spirit will play two home games this upcoming week (Oct. 7 – Oct. 13) when they take on the Kitchener Rangers on Oct. 12 before finishing off the week against the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds on Oct. 13.