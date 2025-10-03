Saskatoon Blades’ Brayden Klimpke Emerging as a Key Player

When the Saskatoon Blades announced their leadership group, it wasn’t a surprise that Tyler Parr was named captain ahead of this season. The 20-year-old has been a heart-and-soul player for the organization since he arrived in 2021-22, and last season, he posted career highs in every category. He is joined by 19-year-old Hunter Laing, who was a dominant presence after arriving from the Prince George Cougars last season, and 20-year-old Rowan Calvert as alternate captains.

But the fourth member of the group is 17-year-old Brayden Klimpke, who is entering his second season in the Western Hockey League (WHL). Yet, despite his surprising inclusion, he’s already proven that he is the right choice for the role.

Klimpke’s Rookie Season

Klimpke showed a lot of promise ahead of his rookie season. A fourth-round pick from the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft, he snuck into 13 games with the Blades in 2023-24 as a 16-year-old, putting up a goal and two assists before returning to AAA hockey in Calgary, where he was a point-per-game defenceman.

He returned to the Blades for training camp in 2024-25 and was one of the best skaters out there, showing off high-end mobility and a beautiful stride while controlling the puck and pace of play. However, at 5-foot-11 and only 156 pounds, he was one of the smallest players on the ice, and even at training camp, he wasn’t able to out-muscle players for position.

However, Klimpke’s raw skill was undeniable, and he made the final cut ahead of some bigger, higher-profile prospects. He got off to a fantastic start, too, scoring in the Blades’ 2024-25 home-opener against the Swift Current Broncos to help Saskatoon take the game 6-3.

“Those kids in their first WHL action — you couldn’t ask for anything more,” said head coach Dan DaSilva. “I’m very proud of what they’ve done in the first two games.”

Brayden Klimpke, Saskatoon Blades (Steve Hiscock / Saskatoon Blades)

Klimpke finished his first full WHL season as the Blades’ third-highest scoring defender behind 20-year-olds Grayden Siepmann and Ben Saunderson, with three goals and 26 points in 59 games. In the playoffs, he continued to produce, and although the Blades were swept by the Calgary Hitmen, he led the team with three assists in those four games. He was also one of the best rookies in the league, finishing 25th in points and seventh among rookie defencemen. Despite his age, Klimpke was playing a top-four role, which set him up well for a strong sophomore campaign.

A Strong Start to 2025-26 WHL Season

Things could not have gone better for Klimpke to start the 2025-26 season. In the Blades’ first home game, he scored the overtime-winner, showcasing everything that makes him such a strong defenceman. In the defensive zone, he forced a turnover from the Prince Albert Raiders, then, with a burst of speed, drove the puck up the ice before passing it to a wide-open Hayden Harsanyi. But, when the puck didn’t go in off the initial shot, he was ready to catch the rebound, shovelling it by the sprawling Raiders goalie.

The weight of the new letter hasn’t slowed him down at all. “I like it, it’s good,” Klimpke said of his new role to the Blades’ play-by-play announcer, Les Lazaruk, after the Raiders’ game. “But nothing’s really changed, honestly, I just keep doing what I’m doing.”

However, part of his game has changed, namely his physicality. Last season, Klimpke would get pushed around due to his lack of size, and his lack of strength limited the power he could get behind his shot. But over the summer, he added 12 pounds of muscle, and although he’s still on the smaller size for a hockey player, he no longer gets pushed around. There’s no hesitation to charge into the corner or behind the net to retrieve pucks, and if he catches an opponent unaware along the boards, he’s more than happy to knock them down.

Klimpke has shown a new eagerness to play in all areas of the ice, leading some to wonder if he’d be willing to take on a shutdown role if asked. “You always want to be on the ice,” he told Lazaruk. “So, if that’s what the team wants me to do, then that’s what I’ll do.”

Klimpke has fully embraced the Blades’ motto of getting better every day, showing it on and off the ice, and his teammates have noticed. So, when it came time to pick a leader, there really wasn’t any doubt that, despite his age, Klimpke would be an excellent role model for a team still adjusting to the grind of the WHL.

Molendyk’s Impact on Klimpke

Like Klimpke, Tanner Molendyk started his career in Saskatoon at a significant size disadvantage. When he joined the Blades in 2020-21 for 17 games, he stood at 5-foot-10 and 154 pounds – two pounds lighter than Klimpke’s weight last season. So, when the pair met up last season, Molendyk served as mentor for the young blueliner. “He’s unreal,” Klimpke said after the leadership announcement. “I definitely learned a lot from him as well.”

With both players considered undersized for defencemen, they both began to rely on their speed and agility to contribute. It led to very similar results; Molendyk put up 18 points in 55 games in his first full season in 2021-22, eight points less than Klimpke’s 26. But when Molendyk returned for his sophomore season with more muscle and more confidence, he quickly became one of the WHL’s best defensive prospects up for the 2023 Draft. That resulted in a first-round selection by the Nashville Predators and a spot on Canada’s blue line at the 2025 World Junior Championship.

Tanner Molendyk played with the Saskatoon Blades from 2020-25 (Photo credit: Rick Elvin)

But another similarity is their leadership styles. Molendyk was always a soft-spoken player in interviews, choosing his words carefully and keeping a low profile. In games, he led more by example, and as an alternate captain from 2023 to 2025, he helped make Saskatoon one of the best teams in the league.

That’s exactly what Klimpke wants to do. “I think leading by example, playing the right way,” he said. “Showing the new guys how we do things around here, off the ice and on the ice.”

Klimpke has proven that he can handle being the Blades’ top defenceman. He’s significantly stronger than he was last season, but he’s also more confident. There’s a fearlessness to his game that wasn’t as noticeable as a rookie, which is a very similar progression to Molendyk’s rise as Saskatoon’s best defender. While Klimpke may never fully hit the heights of his predecessor, he’s on the right path for a big breakout season.

Sign up for our FREE NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter