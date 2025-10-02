Senators News & Rumours: Call-Ups, Cozens’ Impact & Spence’s Arrival

The Ottawa Senators are closing in on opening night with a lot of questions about the roster. With two preseason games remaining, the coaching staff is still fine-tuning the lineup, getting last looks at prospects, and outlining the team’s expectations for what’s ahead. Given that the Senators finally broke through to grab a playoff spot last spring, the 2025-26 season’s goal is much higher. Will this be the season when they prove they belong among the NHL’s contenders?

This week brought a little bit of everything. There were call-ups from the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Belleville Senators, continued evaluation of a high-profile trade acquisition, and the arrival of a new face on the blue line who could have a significant role in the years to come.

Item 1: Senators Call up Depth Options Ahead of Final Preseason Games

The Senators shuffled their roster on Wednesday, promoting a wave of young players and depth pieces from Belleville for the final stretch of the preseason. Forwards Oskar Pettersson, Xavier Bourgault, Tyler Boucher, and Jorian Donovan joined defenseman Tomas Hamara and goaltender Hunter Shepard as Ottawa gets set for games against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday and Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

None of these players is expected to make the opening-night roster. Still, calling them up serves a dual purpose: they give the coaches one last chance to assess future talent, and they protect regulars from unnecessary risk before the season begins.

Hamara, a 21-year-old blueliner who piled up 55 points in the Ontario Hockey League last season, is perhaps the most intriguing of the group. Bourgault will continue to develop after a 26-point campaign in Belleville, while Boucher—a former first-round pick—remains a work in progress. Shepard (who was signed this offseason) adds depth in goal, though his path to NHL ice is crowded.

In short, these late-preseason auditions are less about shocking the roster picture and more about rewarding hard work. The Senators’ top brass already know who they’ll lean on when the Tampa Bay Lightning arrive for the season opener on October 9.

Item 2: What Can Ottawa Expect from Dylan Cozens This Season?

One of the most important questions heading into the season is what Dylan Cozens will bring in his first full season as a Senator. Acquired from the Buffalo Sabres at last year’s trade deadline, the 24-year-old center quickly made an impression with 16 points in 21 games, including eight on the power play. Just as valuable was his grit: Cozens logged career highs in hits (205) and blocked shots (45), showing he’s more than just an offensive threat.

Dylan Cozens, Ottawa Senators (Photo by André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images)

His potential is irresistible. Cozens has already proven he can score, with 31 goals with the Sabres in 2022-23. Playing behind Tim Stützle and with Brady Tkachuk gives him a prime chance to rediscover that touch. His advanced stats tell a similar story—Cozens ranked near the league leaders in midrange shots and goals, while his skating burst makes him a dangerous transition player. For Ottawa, he’s not just a second-line center; he’s a tone-setter who can tilt games with equal parts finesse and muscle.

If Cozens can balance his physical game with his scoring ability, the Senators’ forward group suddenly looks much deeper. In a league where playoff success often hinges on contributions beyond the top line, his impact could be the difference between another playoff berth and a real run.

Item 3: Jordan Spence Brings Intrigue to Ottawa’s Blue Line

Another storyline to watch is the addition of Jordan Spence, the 24-year-old defenseman acquired from the Los Angeles Kings in June. Spence arrives on the heels of a breakout season that saw him post career highs in goals (four), assists (24), points (28), and plus/minus (plus-23). For a Senators team intent on cutting down defensive lapses, his responsible two-way game should be a welcome addition.

Jordan Spence, Los Angeles Kings (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

Slotted to start the season on the third pair with Tyler Kleven, Spence won’t be buried long if he plays to his strengths. Ottawa’s defence already boasts talent in Jake Sanderson, Thomas Chabot, Artem Zub, and Nick Jensen. Still, Spence brings an element of mobility and puck-moving skill that could earn him more minutes. The Senators didn’t pay a steep price—only a third-rounder in 2025 and a sixth-rounder in 2026—yet they may have landed a player who can grow into a core piece.

In a league where depth on defence often separates contenders from pretenders, Spence’s presence makes Ottawa’s blue line one of the most quietly improved groups in the Eastern Conference.

What’s Next for the Senators?

With the preseason ending, the roster is mostly set, and the questions now revolve around execution: can Cozens elevate the forward depth? Will Spence help stabilize the defence? Are the young call-ups pushing enough to keep the veterans honest?

The Senators have built a team that looks balanced on paper—one with skill, grit, and a goaltending tandem capable of carrying the load. But as always, the proof will come when the games count. The real test begins on October 9 against the Lightning. By then, the evaluations will be over, and the answers will come on the ice.