Sabres News & Rumors: Preseason Battles, Roster Questions & Injury Report

As the Buffalo Sabres look forward to their season opener against the New York Rangers on Oct. 9, training camp and preseason action continue to provide answers. That said, several new questions arise. The Sabres’ goal is to have success in the Atlantic Division, but injuries are already a concern. That makes roster battles and player development all the more critical.

Like any other team, the Sabres’ coaching staff and management have to juggle who’s ready and who might need a bit more seasoning. The final roster is slowly taking shape, but as always, there are a few wild cards and storylines to keep an eye on.

Much of the intrigue this week isn’t about the big names who grab headlines, but about those fighting for ice time and jobs. Ryan Johnson, Tyson Kozak, Josh Dunne, and Alexandar Georgiev have all made their case for a roster spot, blending skill, grit, and game sense in ways that could tilt the balance in favor of the Sabres early in the season. Add in a handful of injuries and some roster shuffling, and you’ve got a camp that’s been anything but predictable.

Item 1: Ryan Johnson Making a Case for NHL Minutes

Johnson has been quietly catching eyes this preseason, showing the mix of speed, physicality, and defensive poise that could earn him a regular spot on Buffalo’s blue line. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound defenseman built on a 67-game season with the Rochester Americans last year, logging heavy minutes and tough assignments alongside Jack Rathbone. The grind of the American Hockey League seems to have paid off, with Johnson translating that consistency to the NHL stage.

Ryan Johnson, Buffalo Sabres (Evan Sabourin / The Hockey Writers)

In one shift during Saturday’s 5-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings, Johnson showed why he’s worth watching. After snapping his stick on a cross-check, he didn’t back down—he angled his opponent along the boards, hustled back to the point, and stayed in the play—getting a holding penalty in the process. The fact is that Johnson plays an intense inside game and brings a physical edge that other teams notice.

Speed is Johnson’s signature, giving him the tools to challenge top players when controlled. That sometimes puts him slightly out of position, but he has been learning to temper his aggression with sound positioning. With injuries hitting Buffalo’s defense, Johnson could see NHL minutes sooner rather than later, whether as a regular or as depth insurance in early games.

Item 2: Kozak, Dunne, and Georgiev Push for Roster Spots

The roster battles extend beyond the blue line. Kozak, Dunne, and Georgiev have all been turning heads with strong preseason performances. Kozak showed a gritty, mature approach in his 21-game look last season, while Dunne, a heavy, all-around center, brings size and versatility that could make him a solid fourth-liner. Both would need to clear waivers to be sent down to Rochester, adding another layer to Buffalo’s roster.

In goal, Georgiev’s resume is hard to ignore. He led the NHL in wins in both 2022-23 and 2023-24 and stepped in during Wednesday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins when Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen re-aggravated a lower-body injury. Georgiev offers a steady hand in net, while Alexandar Lyon gives the team extra depth.

As the Sabres trim to the 23-man roster, these three players could influence the opening-night lineup, whether in Buffalo or as top contributors in Rochester. Their combination of skill, grit, and situational awareness gives the team options for offense, depth scoring, and goaltending stability as they head into the regular season.

Item 3: Sabres’ Kesselring, Luukkonen, Benson, and Power Face Preseason Injuries

Buffalo’s preseason hasn’t been kind on the injury front. Michael Kesselring left Wednesday’s game with an undisclosed issue, though the team believes it’s minor. Luukkonen also exited that game after aggravating a lower-body injury in his first preseason appearance. With the season opener just over a week away, Georgiev and Lyon might need to carry the crease until Luukkonen proves he’s ready.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen suffered an injury with the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night.

(Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Forward Zach Benson missed practice and the game with a minor ailment and remains day-to-day. Top defenseman Owen Power sat out Wednesday’s contest with a minor strain but is expected back for Friday’s preseason finale, also against the Penguins. If he isn’t ready, Jacob Bryson could see more minutes in the opener against the Rangers.

What’s Next for the Sabres?

With the regular season looming, Buffalo’s camp developments highlight both the depth and fragility of the roster. Johnson continues to push for NHL minutes, while Kozak, Dunne, and Georgiev each offer unique value that could influence the lineup. How the Sabres manage injuries, integrate young talent, and finalize their 23-man roster will play a significant role in their early-season success.

The coaching staff has decisions to make: balancing ice time, selecting line combinations, and protecting key players while giving prospects a chance to shine. If they navigate these challenges well, Buffalo could start the season with both talent and resilience, ready to challenge a Rangers team that is circling them on the schedule. Fans will watch with anticipation, hoping these preseason trials set the stage for a solid start to the NHL campaign.