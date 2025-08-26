Senators News & Rumours: Cozens’ Fresh Start, Depth Moves & Sanderson’s Push

The Ottawa Senators head into the 2025-26 season with something they haven’t had in years—momentum. Last spring, they finally ended an eight-year playoff drought, and while there’s still plenty of work to do, this is a group that suddenly feels like it’s on the rise instead of stuck in neutral. The front office has been busy shaping the roster, the young core continues to grow, and a few fresh faces are stepping into bigger roles.

In this edition of Senators News & Rumours, I’ll look at three storylines that could define Ottawa’s season. First, Dylan Cozens has a golden opportunity to prove the Senators won the blockbuster trade with Buffalo. Second, Ottawa added some under-the-radar depth by signing Jan Jenik and Cameron Crotty to two-way deals. And third, Jake Sanderson’s breakout year has him trending toward elite status, giving the Senators a cornerstone on the blue line for years to come.

Item One: Dylan Cozens’ Golden Opportunity in Ottawa

When the Senators acquired Dylan Cozens in the blockbuster trade that sent Josh Norris to the Buffalo Sabres, the move was both bold and risky. But after a strong finish to last season—16 points in 21 games—Cozens has already given Senators fans a glimpse of what he can be. At 24 years old and signed through 2030, Ottawa now has a center with size, skill, and a chip on his shoulder. His mission for 2025-26? Prove Buffalo wrong, silence the critics, and solidify himself as the club’s long-term second-line center.

Dylan Cozens, Ottawa Senators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The best-case scenario for Cozens is straightforward. His task is to build on the momentum from his brief stint in Ottawa and aim for a 60- to 65-point campaign. That would mean rediscovering his 2022-23 form, where he topped 30 goals and showed flashes of being a true top-six power forward. If he continues to excel on the power play—eight of his points with the Sens came with the man advantage—he can be the difference-maker that pushes the Senators into back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time since the Erik Karlsson era.

Health also plays a role in Ottawa’s long-term interests. While Norris’ injury troubles followed him to Buffalo, Cozens has been more durable throughout his career. A full 82-game season at a productive pace would make him not only one of the Senators’ most essential forwards but also a steadying presence for a young core trying to take the next step. For Ottawa fans, the dream is that Cozens becomes the reliable, point-producing center they’ve needed for years. If that scenario plays out, this could be remembered as one of the franchise’s shrewdest trades in recent memory.

Item Two: Senators Add Depth with Jenik and Crotty Signings

The Senators made a pair of depth moves this week, inking forward Jan Jenik and defenseman Cameron Crotty to two-way contracts. While neither signing will make headlines, both players could play key roles on the team’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, Belleville Senators, and provide organizational insurance should injuries occur.

Jan Jenik, when he was with the Arizona Coyotes. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Jenik, 24, is returning on a one-year deal after splitting last season between Ottawa and Belleville. Though he suited up for just two NHL games, he was a steady contributor in the AHL, where he produced 12 goals and 29 points across 52 games. His combination of energy and secondary scoring makes him a practical depth option. The Senators will likely keep him in the minors to continue his development unless circumstances force a call-up.

Crotty, meanwhile, joins on a two-year deal after spending last season in the Minnesota Wild organization. The 26-year-old defender played in a single NHL game but spent most of his season in the AHL, where he put up 10 assists over 64 contests. While he isn’t expected to push for an NHL roster spot immediately, his experience adds stability to Ottawa’s minor-league blue line. Both signings reflect the Senators’ focus on reinforcing depth rather than reshaping the NHL roster.

Item Three: Jake Sanderson’s Rise to Elite Status on the Senators’ Blueline

Senators fans don’t need reminding of Jake Sanderson’s impact. Fresh off being named to Team USA’s Olympic orientation camp roster, the 23-year-old defender is gaining recognition as one of the game’s best two-way defensemen. It’s a rise built on more than skill—it’s about how quickly he has matured into a cornerstone piece for the franchise.

Jake Sanderson, Ottawa Senators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Sanderson came into the NHL with a lot of hype after his days at North Dakota, but he’s already gone beyond what most people expected. His skating and gap control were always strengths, but he’s rounded out the little details of his game. Last season felt like a turning point. He stepped in ahead of Thomas Chabot on the top power-play unit, hit career highs with 11 goals and 46 assists (57 points total), and logged over 24 minutes a night. Those are the kind of numbers you see from a defenseman starting to push into elite status.

What makes Sanderson so exciting is that he isn’t yet at his ceiling. He finished 10th in voting for both the Lady Byng and Norris Trophies last season, showing that his play is being recognized on multiple levels. For a player this young, the growth curve is steep, and as the Senators prepare for 2025-26, Sanderson isn’t just part of their future—he’s already shaping their present.

What’s Next for the Senators?

The Senators snapped their eight-year playoff drought last spring, and Cozens was a key reason why. The real test, however, is now underway. Can Ottawa build on that momentum and avoid slipping? With Cozens expected to center the second line, the Senators are betting that stability down the middle can finally balance a roster that has leaned too heavily on its top line.

For Cozens, the season ahead is about rewriting his story. In Buffalo, he became a lightning rod for criticism. In Ottawa, he has a chance to be remembered as the steady, productive center who helped lift the Senators out of mediocrity. If his best-case scenario plays out, Ottawa not only won the trade—they may have found the piece that keeps them in the playoff mix for years to come.