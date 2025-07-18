How Craig Anderson Became the Heart of the Senators

Craig Anderson’s NHL journey didn’t follow a straight path. Drafted twice—first by the Calgary Flames in 1999, then by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2001—he bounced between six teams before quietly becoming one of the league’s longest-serving goaltenders. When he finally landed in Ottawa, he found his stride.

Along with Patrick Lalime and Ron Tugnutt, he was one of the top three goalies in Ottawa Senators history. My call is that he was the best, hands down.

Anderson’s Value Was More Than Just Good Numbers

Anderson’s value to the Senators went far beyond numbers. His stats were strong—319 wins and a .912 save percentage (SV%) over 709 NHL games—but what set him apart was the quiet, steady presence he brought to the crease night after night.

Anderson wasn’t a flashy goaltender. He didn’t ride emotional highs or sink into low stretches. He was simply reliable, the kind of goalie who made teams feel settled and secure. For nearly a decade in Ottawa, that consistency became his trademark. In a position known for volatility, Anderson offered calm. In a locker room with young players and shifting leadership, he brought maturity and resolve. He gave the Senators not just a starting goalie but a foundation.

Anderson’s Lasting Legacy in Ottawa

Anderson’s arrival in 2011 brought immediate stability to a Senators team in transition. Acquired in a modest trade from the Colorado Avalanche, expectations were low. But in his very first game, he delivered a stunning 47-save shutout against the Toronto Maple Leafs. That debut didn’t just win a game—it made a statement. Anderson came to compete, no matter the circumstances.

Craig Anderson, with the Ottawa Senators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Over the next decade, Anderson became the winningest goalie in franchise history, offering something Ottawa hadn’t had in years: consistency in the net. His style wasn’t flashy, but it was composed and dependable. You always knew what you were going to get—calm under pressure, a strong compete level, and the ability to give his team a chance to win every night.

Anderson’s Best Season Came in 2012-13

His peak statistical season came in 2012–13, when he posted a .941 SV% and a 1.69 goals-against average (GAA) during the lockout-shortened year, numbers that helped push Ottawa into the playoffs. But, as noted, Anderson’s legacy was never just about stats.

The defining chapter came in 2016–17. When his wife Nicholle was diagnosed with cancer, Anderson briefly stepped away from the game. Yet when he returned, he played with remarkable emotional strength, delivering one of the most inspiring stretches in team history. In just his second game back, he shut out the Edmonton Oilers and left the ice in tears—a moment that transcended hockey and cemented his place in the hearts of fans.

Anderson’s playoff numbers—particularly a .928 SV% over 40 postseason games—underscore his big-game ability. His leadership, resilience, and loyalty made him more than just the Senators’ best goalie; he became a symbol of professionalism and quiet strength during both contending and rebuilding years.

The 2017 Playoff Run: A Goalie’s Finest Hour

That same 2016-17 season, the Senators made a deep playoff run, coming within a goal of reaching the Stanley Cup Final. Anderson was sensational throughout, including a 45-save masterpiece in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Pittsburgh Penguins. It wasn’t just one of the greatest games in his career—it was one of the finest goaltending performances in franchise history.

Anderson left the Senators in 2020, but the connection remained strong. When he retired in 2023, the Senators brought him back the following year on a one-day contract so he could officially retire as a Senator—a fitting end for a player who gave so much to the team and the city.

Anderson Built a Legacy of Quiet Greatness

Anderson was never the loudest player in the room, but he was always one of the most respected. In Ottawa, he wasn’t just a goaltender. He was a cornerstone, a quiet leader, and, during some of the team’s most emotional moments, the heart of the franchise.

For Senators fans, Anderson represents more than wins or playoff memories. He represents resilience, professionalism, and unwavering commitment. In every sense, he was the most outstanding goaltender the franchise has ever known.

[Note: I’d like to thank Brent Bradford (PhD) for his help co-authoring this post. His profile can be found at www.linkedin.com/in/brent-bradford-phd-3a10022a9]