Senators News & Rumours: Gaborik’s Success, Gaudette’s Upside & Kaliyev’s Add

The Ottawa Senators‘ offseason has been quietly interesting, even if it hasn’t made the usual headlines. Ottawa has been adding players who might not make a big splash on Day One but could make a difference over the season. It’s the kind of strategy that doesn’t always grab attention, but for a team in transition, these are the moves that matter. A few familiar faces and hopeful stories are giving fans reasons to watch camp with curiosity—and maybe a little optimism.

Some of the most interesting names aren’t big stars; they’re players with something to prove. They’re motivated and possess the skills to contribute if given the chance. That mix of trust, opportunity, and potential could turn into something meaningful for Ottawa this season.

Item One: Former Senator Marian Gaborik Hits Seven Years Sober

Senators fans remember Marian Gaborik’s brief time in Ottawa. He played just 16 games after a trade from the Los Angeles Kings, not long enough to make a lasting mark on the ice. However, it turns out that life after the NHL can bring its own milestones, and Gaborik recently achieved a significant one: seven years of sobriety.

OTTAWA, ON – FEBRUARY 24: Marian Gaborik #12 of the Ottawa Senators smiles as he prepares for a faceoff against the Philadelphia Flyers at Canadian Tire Centre on February 24, 2018, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Jana Chytilova/NHLI via Getty Images)

Gaborik shared the news that he had now gone seven years without a drop of alcohol and hoped his success would inspire others. In the past, his fight with alcohol had gotten him into trouble. For many of us, his note serves as a friendly reminder that personal victories often matter just as much as professional ones. Over his 17-year NHL career, Gaborik racked up 815 points and won a Stanley Cup with the Kings in 2014. But it’s his strength off the ice that really stands out now.

For Senators fans, there’s a little nostalgia here, too. Gaborik wrapped up his NHL days in Ottawa, scoring seven points before injuries cut his season short. He officially retired in 2021, but his story of growth and change is inspiring—proof that success isn’t only measured by statistics or trophies, but by the person you become.

Item Two: Can Mads Søgaard Step Up for Senators in Goal?

With Anton Forsberg heading to Los Angeles, the Senators’ goaltending picture is shifting. Linus Ullmark is expected to carry the primary load, but there’s a chance that Mads Søgaard will take on a more prominent role. The 24-year-old Dane has shown flashes of potential over his NHL and American Hockey League (AHL) stints, and the Senators are hoping he can step up and become a reliable second option—or even push toward a tandem situation if he performs well.

Mads Søgaard, Ottawa Senators 2019 development camp

(Courtesy Ottawa Senators)

Søgaard’s NHL numbers so far have been so-so, with a career .889 save percentage and a few rough outings; that said, he’s still young and developing. The best-case scenario for the Senators would be for him to improve his rebound control, positioning, and confidence in high-pressure moments. If he can translate his AHL success and periodic NHL flashes into steadier play, he could find himself the team’s backup goalie. That would offer the Senators more stability in the crease behind Ullmark.

The Senators appear willing to give him the leash and opportunity to grow. A confident and reliable Søgaard could not only cover the backup role but also mentor younger defensive players, stabilize the crease during tight games, and provide flexibility in managing Ullmark’s workload. If he finds his rhythm, Ottawa could have a goalie duo that keeps them competitive while also preparing for a future where Søgaard might carry more of the responsibility himself.

Item Three: What If New Senator Arthur Kaliyev Can Add Skill?

Arthur Kaliyev is another player who comes with upside and a little bit of “what if.” He signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Senators this summer. He has NHL experience, but needs the right opportunity to make the most of it. Part of the reason Ottawa took a chance on him comes from general manager Steve Staios, who knew Kaliyev from his junior days with the Hamilton Bulldogs.

Arthur Kaliyev, when he was with the Los Angeles Kings. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Kaliyev is best known for his shot. It’s hard, quick, and accurate—the kind that can change a game in an instant. However, Staios highlights improvements on the defensive side and some underrated playmaking skills, noting that Kaliyev is motivated and eager to make a mark in the NHL. At 24, he’s young enough to grow with the team, and Ottawa is betting that familiarity and trust will give him the space to do so.

What’s Next for the Senators?

The Senators are heading into 2025–26 with a mix of players looking to prove themselves and some young talent hoping to take the next step. From Gaborik’s inspiring milestone to Søgaard stepping up in goal, and Kaliyev bringing skill and shot-making ability, Ottawa is counting on a mix of experience and potential to make an impact. The theme this season is opportunity—these are players getting a chance to showcase their abilities, and that could make all the difference in close games.

For fans, it’s worth keeping an eye on camp and the start of the season. This isn’t a team built on big-name signings alone—they’re leaning on development, trust, and motivated players. If Søgaard finds his groove and Kaliyev shows the skill the Senators hope for, Ottawa could surprise a few people and have a stronger season than expected.