2 Dark Horse Canadiens Who Can Have an Impact in 2025-26

The Montreal Canadiens are heading into what feels like a pivotal season in 2025-26. They’re not quite ready to be labeled contenders, but they’re also far removed from being written off as basement dwellers. It’s that awkward middle ground—where every little stride matters, where development, consistency, and chemistry are the real game-changers.

The top names will naturally draw the headlines. Nick Suzuki continues to be the heartbeat of the franchise, Cole Caufield provides the offensive spark, and Sam Montembeault is steadily proving himself as a reliable option in goal. But here’s the thing: for teams caught between rebuilding and rising, it’s often not the stars who shift the balance. It’s the depth players, the surprise breakouts, the ones who don’t get marquee billing but manage to tilt the ice anyway.

Sam Montembeault, Montreal Canadiens (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

That’s where things get interesting for Montreal this season. Beneath the spotlight, two names stand out as potential difference-makers: Joshua Roy and Jayden Struble. Neither carries superstar hype, but both have the tools to make a meaningful impact if given the chance.

Joshua Roy — Quietly Climbing, Ready to Stick

Roy didn’t enter the NHL with first-round expectations. Drafted 150th overall in 2021, he was more “longshot project” than “sure thing.” But the thing about Roy? He’s answered every challenge since.

After tearing up the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) with 119 points in 2021-22, Roy transitioned seamlessly to pro hockey. In Laval, he demonstrated his ability to drive offence against tougher competition. Last season, he chipped in 11 points across 35 NHL games, proving he could contribute without looking out of place.

Roy’s game isn’t flashy, and that actually works to his advantage. He’s smart with the puck, responsible away from it, and versatile enough to slot into multiple roles. He’s shown value on the penalty kill, he can support skilled linemates without needing to dominate touches, and he has a knack for being in the right place at the right time. For a Canadiens lineup that has struggled with consistency in the middle six, Roy might be the kind of stabilizer they’ve been missing.

Joshua Roy, Montreal Canadiens (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

If he has a strong camp, it’s not unrealistic to think he could crack the opening-night roster. And once there, Roy feels like the type of player who could quietly cement his place and force the organization to keep him in the lineup.

Jayden Struble — Grit, Skating, and a Defensive Spark

At the other end of the ice, Struble offers Montreal something a little different. With prospects like Lane Hutson and Kaiden Guhle expected to carry the puck-moving and offensive responsibilities, Struble’s role comes with a grittier edge.

Last season, Struble played 56 games with the Canadiens and didn’t look out of place. He wasn’t asked to do too much, and that was the key—he kept things simple, defended hard, and brought energy when the team needed it most. His skating enables him to keep up with quicker forwards, and his willingness to play physically provides the Canadiens with a tool they sometimes lack on the back end.

Jayden Struble, Montreal Canadiens (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Habs rewarded him with a two-year contract this summer, a clear sign the organization values what he brings. Struble isn’t going to quarterback a power play or rack up points, but if Montreal finds itself needing a defensive reset, he could be the steady presence that helps settle things down.

Why Players Like This Matter for the Canadiens

It’s easy to circle the stars when projecting a team’s ceiling. But in reality, depth is what keeps a team afloat during the grind of an 82-game season. Injuries, slumps, and matchups all put pressure on rosters, and teams with reliable contributors outside their top line are the ones who find ways to push forward.

Roy and Struble aren’t going to dominate highlight reels. They may not even be household names outside of Montreal. However, what they bring—a mix of responsibility, energy, and adaptability—can help stabilize a lineup that is still finding its true identity. For a Canadiens team that wants to move beyond “promising but inconsistent,” players like these could be the difference between staying stuck in the middle and actually taking a step toward relevance.

The Countdown Is On in Montreal

Training camp will soon open, and the big names—Suzuki, Caufield, Montembeault—will rightfully command the spotlight. But just outside that circle are players like Roy and Struble, quietly preparing to carve out their place.

Every season, unexpected names emerge—players who weren’t in the headlines in September but became part of the story by spring. For Montreal, Roy and Struble could be those players. If they seize their opportunities, they could give the Canadiens exactly what they need: balance, stability, and the kind of contributions that don’t just fill space but truly move the team forward.

The Canadiens’ next breakout story might already be here—it just won’t come from where everyone’s looking.

