Sharks’ Bailey Enters the Season as an Underdog Once Again

The San Jose Sharks added quite a few forwards over the summer, and as a result, some of the players who had previously been on the roster have uncertainty about where they’ll play during the 2024-25 season. One of the most notable was one of the organization’s feel-good stories last season, Justin Bailey.

Overcoming Adversity

This will be the second-straight season that Bailey has to overcome almost insurmountable odds to find his way on an NHL roster. After spending the entire 2022-23 season in the American Hockey League with the Bakersfield Condors and signing an AHL contract with the San Jose Barracuda for the 2023-24 season, it seemed as if his days in the NHL were over.

That was far from the truth though, as consistent strong performances at Tech CU Arena for the Barracuda ultimately led to him being rewarded with a two-way contract by the Sharks and their injury troubles allowed him to get an opportunity with the big club. From there, he never looked back and played a career-high 59 games in the NHL.

Justin Bailey, San Jose Sharks (Photo by Kavin Mistry/NHLI via Getty Images)

Although the 29-year-old winger didn’t have a major role with the Sharks last season, averaging just 11 minutes a night under now-former head Coach Quinn, but he was consistent with his effort and made an impact when he was on the ice. Quality depth throughout the lineup is just as important to a team’s success as high-end talent, and ultimately Bailey seemed to prove that he’s a serviceable fourth-line player at the NHL level. One of the biggest differences between Bailey’s previous stints in the NHL and now is certainly his physicality. He’s been throwing the body quite a bit more, and as a result even if he’s not always on the scoresheet he’s doing something productive for the team and helping regain possession and win battles. On top of that, he was much more productive offensively as well as his 14 points in 59 games marked a career-high.

A Fresh Start for Bailey

Usually a fresh start is a good thing for anybody, but that may not be the case for Bailey. He had undoubtedly impressed Quinn with his performances last season, and if Quinn was returning for another season behind the bench it would’ve put the 29-year-old in a very good position to earn a spot in the NHL, whether it be as a fourth-liner or as an extra forward.

Sharks’ new head coach Ryan Warsofsky was with the team last season, so he does have familiarity with Bailey and his story, however regardless of where they came from, a new boss always means things are going to change one way or another. Warsofsky will undoubtedly have opinions on players who he worked with last season, but as a new head coach he has to enter training camp with a blank slate and see who stands out. Transitioning from assistant coach to head coach within the same organization is one of the hardest things to do successfully, and as a result, Warsofsky is going to have to make some difficult decisions and be a lot tougher than he has been in the past. That could have a direct impact on Bailey.

Related: Sharks Trading for Askarov Would Fill Long-Term Need

The Sharks added quite a few players who can fill that same role this summer, whether it be the returning Barclay Goodrow or the former Los Angeles King Carl Grundstrom. As a result, there’s no clear-cut spot for Bailey on the Sharks’ opening night roster. It’s certainly possible he can overtake some of the players who seem to have passed him on the depth chart, but it’s going to take quite a bit of hard work and effort to pull it off. Had Quinn returned for another season, Bailey would likely have better odds of making the roster on opening night. Now, it seems he may need to have another short stint with the Barracuda and take advantage when an opportunity arises.