Sharks News & Rumors: Kane, Madden & COVID Situation

In this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors, Evander Kane is in more hot water as the victim from his assault case back in 2015 is asking the bankruptcy court to allow her case to proceed. Meanwhile, assistant coach John Madden, who was a member of the 2010 Chicago Blackhawks team, released a statement on the ugly situation regarding Kyle Beach. In other news, the Sharks were forced to place a large number of players, as well as their head coach in Bob Boughner, on the COVID protocol list this past week. Last but not least, former Shark Joe Thornton has sold his mansion in Los Gatos.

Evander Kane Facing More Trouble

According to Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic, Kane has found himself in even more trouble. Kaplan notes that Rachel Kuechle, who is accusing the Sharks forward of assault, asked a federal bankruptcy court to partially lift the stay on her five-year-old lawsuit. (from ‘Daniel Kaplan: Evander Kane assault accuser asks bankruptcy court to allow her case to proceed’ , The Athletic 10/28/21).

Evander Kane, San Jose Sharks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Kuechle is hoping to allow her case to re-commence in upstate New York state court, where it is been stayed ever since Kane filed for bankruptcy back in January. Back in 2016, she accused Kane of physical assault, however her “relief from stay” motion in the bankruptcy court lists it as sexual assault, which is the first time that description has been used in this case.

Of course, Kane hasn’t been proven guilty in regards to this case, but it is yet another negative headline surrounding the troubled 30-year-old. He is currently serving a 21-game suspension due to using a fake COVID-19 vaccine card, but it remains unknown whether or not he will return to the Sharks once the suspension has ended.

John Madden Releases Statement on Kyle Beach Situation

There has been a massive fallout throughout the NHL since Kyle Beach sat down with TSN’s Rick Westhead and discussed the sexual assault he suffered from former Blackhawks video coach Brad Aldrich. To this point, both Stan Bowman and Joel Quenneville have lost their jobs as a result of Beach coming forward, and there are several others who are very much under the hot scope right now.

While he hasn’t gotten talked about in the media nearly as much as some, Madden discussed the situation, as he was apart of the Stanley Cup winning Blackhawks team the year that this assault took place.

“In August 2021 I was contacted by investigators from Jenner & Block regarding their investigation related to Brad Aldrich,” Madden said in a statement. “I met with their attorneys for approximately one hour and truthfully shared any and all recollections I had from the timeframe in question. While it was important to me to participate fully and transparently in their investigation, I am not going to comment publicly on the nature of those discussions.

“The allegations that have been made related to this investigation are both disturbing and heartbreaking. My hope is Kyle and all those who have been impacted can now find some peace and closure.”

Numerous Sharks on COVID Protocol List

Prior to their game Saturday against the Winnipeg Jets, seven Sharks players got placed on the NHL’s COVID protocol list in Erik Karlsson, Jake Middleton, Radim Simek, Marc-Edouard Vlasic, Andrew Cogliano, Jonathan Dahlen and Matt Nieto. They were also without Logan Couture for the contest, who didn’t have COVID but was feeling under the weather.

San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson (65) carries the puck during the San Jose Sharks game versus the Calgary Flames on September 27, 2018, at SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, CA. (Photo by Matt Cohen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Despite being short so many regular roster players, the Sharks were able to defeat the Jets 2-1 in overtime that night. They will be forced to try and replicate the same effort Tuesday night versus the Buffalo Sabres, as Karlsson, Middleton, Simek, Vlasic, and Mieto all remain on the list, while Kevin Labanc and Timo Meier have also been added. They will also continue to be without their head coach in Boughner who is also still on the list.

This has to be a frustrating situation for the Sharks who have gotten off to a pretty good start in 2021-22. Through eight games so far, they sit with a solid 5-3-0 record which is good enough for third in the Pacific Division.

Up Next for Sharks

As mentioned above, the Sharks will be taking on the Sabres on Tuesday night, and will then prepare to face the St. Louis Blues on Thursday. Their final game of the week comes on Saturday against the New Jersey Devils. Hopefully by that time they will be healthy and back to their regular roster, but that remains to be seen.