Sizing Up the Golden Knights’ Trade Deadline Options

It’s no shock to say that the general manager, Kelly McCrimmon and the Vegas Golden Knights could make a splash. This is a team that has made a living off making trades at the trade deadline or at the last minute (e.g., the Tomáš Hertl trade in 2024).

Related: Golden Knights Christmas Check-In: Forwards, Defensemen, Goaltending & More

The 2026 NHL trade deadline offers similar vibes. While the Golden Knights are first in the Pacific Division, they lack depth in the bottom six of the lineup and have struggled to win games beyond regulation (NHL leading 12 OT/S losses).

These are an accumulation of many things, but here are some options for McCrimmon and company come the March 6 deadline.

Calgary Flames, Defenseman: Rasmus Andersson

It’s no secret the Golden Knights could use help on the backend. After all they lost veteran defenseman Alex Pietrangelo this summer once he was put on the long-term injured reserve (LTIR). The Daily Faceoff has Andersson as one of the top trade options for the 2026 trade deadline.

“The Flames still hover near the bottom of the Pacific Division and in contention for their first Draft Lottery win in franchise history, so there should be less of a should-we-shouldn’t-we tension around re-signing Andersson,” Matt Larkin of The Daily Faceoff said. “It makes little sense to keep him now. He’s also spiking his value at the right time, on track for the best offensive totals of his career, and would help many a team seeking a puck-mover for the right side. He’s 29, and the Flames appear years from contending again. He’ll be entering his early-30s decline by the time the Flames ascend; it would be prudent to move him.”

Andersson would address a clear need for the Golden Knights, giving them a legitimate option not just for the stretch run this season but potentially beyond it with an extension in place.

Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

Whether Vegas ultimately lands Andersson or not, the 29-year-old defenseman appears headed for a move. The expectation around the league is that he’ll be dealt somewhere — the only real question is whether that next sweater happens to be gold.

Vancouver Canucks, Forward: Teddy Blueger

The Golden Knights have had difficulty generating consistent offense from their bottom six this season, and Teddy Blueger could emerge as an option to address it. Beyond Jack Eichel, Mark Stone, Mitch Marner, Tomáš Hertl and Pavel Dorofeyev, scoring has been hard to come by.

After Dorofeyev, Brett Howden sits as the next-highest scoring forward with nine goals and 15 points, underscoring how thin the production has been further down the lineup.

A player like Blueger would represent a relatively low-cost, low-risk addition — one that could stabilize the bottom six and give McCrimmon and his staff another dependable option without sacrificing flexibility.

Vancouver Canucks, Forward: Kiefer Sherwood

Arguably the hottest commodity on the NHL trade market right now is Kiefer Sherwood — and, once again, a Canuck finds himself at the center of the conversation. The 30-year-old has quietly put together one of the most efficient seasons of his career, scoring 17 goals in 44 games and putting himself on pace for 32 goals over a full schedule.

Sherwood’s value goes beyond stats. He has become a driver of play at five-on-five, generating chances off the forecheck, finishing at a high rate and bringing a physical edge that translates well to playoff hockey.

Because of that versatility — and the fact he’s producing at a rate rarely available on the market — Sherwood’s services are expected to be in high demand as the deadline approaches. Contenders looking for secondary scoring without sacrificing structure will be circling, knowing players who can contribute this reliably, in this many areas, are rarely available for long.