Spitfires Sign 2025 OHL First-Round Pick John McLaughlin

The 2025-26 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) season is coming over the horizon. As the Windsor Spitfires prepare, they checked a big box on Wednesday afternoon by signing a top prospect.

Coming into the summer, general manager Bill Bowler had plenty on his to-do list. From the 2025 NHL Draft in June to the 2025 Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Import Draft in July, plus signing new players ahead of the 2025-26 training camp, there’s no resting at the WFCU Centre. Business continued on Wednesday as the Spitfires added an important asset.

Spitfires Sign McLaughlin

After a fruitful 2024 OHL Draft that saw the Spitfires dress eight prospects in 2024-25, the club is hoping that April’s 2025 Draft can come close to that. The process has begun as first-round pick forward Johnny McLaughlin signed an OHL contract.

The 16-year-old Corunna, ON native went 21st overall out of the Lambton Jr. Sting. In 2023-24, he played with their U16 program and had 16 goals and 33 points in 24 games. Last season, he remained with their program but had just two goals in two games with the U16s plus a goal and two points in one game with the Strathroy Rockets of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (Jr. B) before suffering a knee injury that required surgery. Now he’s healthy and, in a press release, said he’s ready to put in the work.

“It feels incredible (to sign).” McLaughlin said. “This is something I have worked toward for a long time and to sign with a team like Windsor is a huge honour. I am proud to be part of such a great organization and I am really excited to get started and put in the work.”

Windsor Spitfires’ GM Bill Bowler with 2025 first-round pick Johnny McLaughlin. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

Bowler’s never been afraid to make a splash if it helps the club. He could have passed on McLaughlin because of the injury but, in the release, said they’re thrilled to have him on their side.

“Johnny is a well-rounded player with an elite compete level,” Bowler said. “His work ethic and dedication on and off the ice will benefit both Johnny and our hockey club. We were thrilled to get him so late in the first round.”

The draft ended on Sat., April 12, just hours before Game 2 of the Spitfires’ second-round OHL playoff series against the Kitchener Rangers. Bowler invited the picks and their families to the WFCU Centre for the game. At the time, he said McLaughlin had the character they wanted and, if healthy, could have been a top-10 pick.

“I think some teams might have stayed clear from Johnny because of the injury,” Bowler said in April. “But, again, he played up a year and he’s a top-10 pick if he’s healthy. He’s healthy today, we’ve seen him, all the reports are great, and we can’t say enough about the young man’s character.”

WFCU Makes McLaughlin Feel at Home

There’s never a guarantee that players will report to a team. In August 2018, third overall pick forward Will Cuylle didn’t report to the Peterborough Petes. Rychel sent several picks the other way to get the youngster, who eventually became captain and helped them get to the OHL Championship in 2021-22. Fortunately, McLaughlin has been happy to sign with the Spitfires since almost day one.

When he arrived at the WFCU Centre before Game 2, he was all smiles, soaking in the atmosphere. He said in the release that the experience was what he needed.

“We had some great talks, and I could tell right away that Windsor is a first-class organization.” McLaughlin said. “After the draft, I was able to visit and take in one of their playoff games, and that experience really stood out. The energy in the building with their fans was amazing and the way everyone treated me and my family made us feel right at home. It just felt like the right place for me.”

What kind of player are the Spitfires getting? In April, he called himself a “left-handed shot Nathan MacKinnon” who plays all three zones and is the type you want on your team in the playoffs. On Wednesday, he added that he wants to be that elite teammate and city representative.

“On the ice, I want to bring energy, compete hard every night and do whatever is asked of me to help the team win,” McLaughlin said. “Off the ice, I just want to be a good teammate, be respectful to everyone, and represent the Spitfires the best I can.”

McLaughlin and the Spitfires still have about a month-and-a-half until camp gets underway. While training camp hasn’t been set, the club will start their preseason on Fri., Sept. 5 on the road against the Flint Firebirds. They have four preseason games in total, including two “home” games, one at the Atlas Tube Center in Lakeshore (home to Jr. C affiliate, Canadiens) and one at the Vollmer Complex in LaSalle (Jr. B Vipers). The regular season gets started on Fri., Sept. 19 on the road against the Sarnia Sting with their home opener 24 hours later against Dale Hunter’s Memorial Cup-champion London Knights.