Steve Ott’s Reassignment Could Reshape His Career and Blues’ Coaching Plans

On Monday (Jan. 19), the St. Louis Blues announced that assistant coach Steve Ott will assume the role of head coach for the organization’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Head coach Jim Montgomery will now take over Ott’s role as the Blues’ power-play coach. There are certainly some moving parts to this decision, but what results from it can reshape Ott’s coaching future, as well as the Blues’ coaching plans moving forward.

Ott’s Coaching Career So Far

Ott joined the Blues’ coaching staff in the summer of 2017 after retiring as a player. For the last eight and a half seasons, he has been behind the bench, performing various duties, including serving as the power-play coach. In just his second season as an assistant coach, he helped the Blues win the Stanley Cup. As far as the power play goes, his best work came in 2021-22, when the team posted a second-ranked unit.

Ott spent two and a half seasons with the Blues before joining the coaching staff in 2017. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Ott has been a consistent presence on the coaching staff. Since becoming an assistant coach, the Blues have had four head coaches. It is a testament to Ott’s coaching that, despite the coaching changes, the organization has kept him around.

Why the Reassignment?

Things have not been going well in Springfield, necessitating a coaching change. Ott’s experience will be welcome in the Thunderbirds’ locker room. With the Blues in a retool and a heavy emphasis on the team’s youth, having a head coach with NHL and championship experience will only help prospects such as Justin Carbonneau and Theo Lindstein develop. General manager Doug Armstrong referenced this when the announcement was made on Monday:

“The Blues want to thank Steve Konowalchuk for his contributions to our organization over the last two years and wish him all the best moving forward. We’re looking forward to Steve Ott taking over in Springfield to push our young players to get better every day and further their development path to become St. Louis Blues. The current staff will take over his duties with the Blues for the rest of this season.”

However, it is also possible that the front office is looking to shake things up on the NHL roster. A few things have gone wrong this season, leading the Blues to be sellers at the trade deadline, likely. The power play has been a weak spot this season. The unit is barely over 16% on the season. Furthermore, the team leader in power-play goals, Dalibor Dvorsky, has just four. Compared to 2024-25, Jordan Kyrou and Zachary Bolduc each led with seven goals with the man advantage.

Montgomery taking over power-play duties could be a way to shake things up. This is not a long-term solution, so it is possible Montgomery is looking to eye precise issues on the man advantage, and then the front office will act accordingly.

The power-play struggles are not solely Ott’s fault. However, it is a problem that needs to be fixed. In the meantime, Ott can use his talents to help the struggling Thunderbirds.

Ott’s Opportunity

Ott has the opportunity to help the organization’s youth develop, but he also has a chance to support himself. His contract with the Blues expires at the conclusion of this season. Should he have noticeable success with the Thunderbirds, he could catch the attention of other NHL teams. He has a strong resume as an assistant coach, but a strong end to the season in Springfield can showcase his abilities as a head coach.

In short, this re-assignment could be an opportunity for Ott to reshape his career. In a few months, he could go from a career as an assistant coach (with success) to possibly being on the radar for a head coaching position.

Blues’ Coaching Plans

Armstrong will step down after this season, and Alexander Steen will take over. The Blues will be solely Steen’s team come this summer. He may want to explore all options for the coaching staff. This does not mean that Ott is not returning. It just means all options may be on the table.

For a team retooling and potentially selling this season, it would not be out of the question for Steen to shake up the coaching staff. Montgomery is likely staying, especially since Steen was likely part of the decision-making process when the Blues hired him. However, there could be some other changes on the coaching staff.

Reassigning Ott to Springfield could be Steen’s way of observing Ott’s rapport with the youngsters. A strong rapport could lead to Steen seeking an extension for Ott.

The Bottom Line

As of now, there is no way to tell which direction this will take. Answers will come, but it likely will not be until the season ends. Likely, the answers do not come until Steen officially takes over this summer.

Should this be Ott’s last season in the organization, Blues fans will undoubtedly be appreciative for what he has done for the team. If this is it, he may be leaving for the well-deserved opportunity as a head coach.

We will have to wait and see.