Sticker Shock on Frederic’s Rumored Extension With Oilers a Likelihood

Got Yer’ Back’s Ryan Rishaug noted on Monday’s podcast that Trent Frederic and the Edmonton Oilers are close to finalizing an extension. Noting that the team sees this is a player worth making a bet on, Frederic is going to get a longer-term deal that brings with some sticker shock for fans.

The Oilers added Frederic at the trade deadline this season, but an injury has limited his time on the ice and his effectiveness in the playoffs. Frederic is still bringing size and grit to the lineup, but what he can truly do as a player hasn’t been seen yet. The Oielrs think they have something here.

What Deal are the Oilers Going to Offer Frederic?

Rishaug didn’t specify the dollar figure for Frederic’s extension, but he did say that he’s hearing it will be a multi-year deal, potentially worth around $3 million per season. “I think people are going to go ew, when they see term, and they may even go ooh when they see the dollar figure.”

Rishaug added:

“I believe the Oilers are prepared to place a bet on Trent Frederic. I believe they’re prepared to say, ‘We believe this player is going to be worth the dollar figure they’re going to put in front of him here and that he’s going to grow into that contract and that in two or three years, as the cap goes up, that deal is going to look good.”

Where Will the Oilers Play Frederic?

When Jason Strudwick asked if the bet is on Frederic as a center or as a winger, Rishaug said he thought it would eventually be as a center. If that’s true, Strudwick sees the value in the forward. Saying he’s big and a line can be built around him. He can play heavy, can score, and potentially be like an Adam Lowry in Winnipeg.

If Frederic can become a Lowry-type player, $3 million on a longer-term deal might not be bad, especially given the rising salary cap. Lowry is currently at $3.25 million per season, but also 32 years old. Frederic is 27 years old, putting him around the same age as Lowry is when the rumored extension expires. Given the salary cap projections, the Oilers might be right to lock in now, paying for potential on a healthy player who has a lot more to give.

The Oilers Are Pot Committed on Frederic

Frederic has heart and grit, which the Oilers can always use more of. They also paid a significant price to acquire him, meaning they may see themselves as somewhat pot committed. Stan Bowman likely doesn’t go out and add this player — who wasn’t healthy — if the sole intention was a singular playoff run. The Oilers view Frederic as someone who aligns with their goals for the next several seasons.

Whatever deal he signs, Rishaug’s report suggests there will be fallout. While Frederic isn’t going to command anything near what Evan Bouchard or Connor McDavid get on their extensions, a $3 million price tag means that something else might have to come off the Oilers’ books. The team is tight to the cap, given the number of pending UFAs and RFAs that need attention. If Edmonton has already allotted some of that money to Frederic, somebody else won’t be back next season.