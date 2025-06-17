Depth Over Stars: Maple Leafs Should Target Several Underrated UFAs

This summer’s free agent crop lacks marquee names beyond Mitch Marner, Aaron Ekblad, Sam Bennett, Brad Marchand, and Nikolaj Ehlers. Still, as Jonas Siegel of The Athletic points out, it doesn’t mean there aren’t some “sneaky good fits” for the Toronto Maple Leafs. It seems like Marner is moving on, leaving the Leafs with two choices: try to make a splash, or go with the sizzle, but more steak. GM Brad Treliving would be wise to focus not on splashy moves, prioritizing value-depth players who fit the hard-nosed new DNA mold he talked about at the end of the season.

Who Should the Maple Leafs Target?

Siegel highlights a range of underrated UFAs who could make sense for a Leafs team that is likely playoff-bound but needs that extra push to get over the hump. Among them are Anthony Beauvillier, Brent Burns, Tanner Jeannot, Andrew Mangiapane, and veteran scorer Jeff Skinner.

Beauvillier is a chippy, puck-hounding winger capable of filling a top-nine role. He’s heavy on the forecheck and adds a bit of scoring touch. Siegel points out that he could be a solid plug-and-play option for Craig Berube’s system. Siegel writes:

“The Leafs didn’t have enough forwards who could move up and down the lineup last season. Beauvillier would give head coach Craig Berube some of that much-needed versatility.” source – ‘Who should the Maple Leafs target in free agency? 8 sneaky-good fits’ – Jonas Siegel – The Athletic – 06-17-2025

Burns is a 40-year-old defenceman who, despite his age, still logged over 23 minutes a night in the playoffs for Carolina. He’s not a guy the Leafs would count on to be in the top pair, but as a depth option and power play weapon, he adds a veteran presence and leadership the Leafs might need. He could slot in on the third pair, and his shot-first mentality is right up Berube’s alley.

Brent Burns, Carolina Hurricanes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Jeannot could be picked up on the cheap because his stock has fallen. He’s got size at 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, and with skilled linemates, there is a chance he finds some of his old form. The Lightning traded five draft picks to get him, so he was clearly someone a very smart team believed in. Siegel suggests he’ll want $3 million per season on a longer-term deal. One has to wonder if he’s shooting too high.

Treliving knows Mangiapane well and might have a thought that this is another gritty winger who could bounce back offensively in a more offensive role. Drafted by Calgary, would the Leafs feel he’s worth the gamble?

Skinner has proven he’s still got game, but the Oilers were not a great fit. He signed there to make the playoffs for the first time in his career, which he did. However, he didn’t play much, finally getting a look in the Final as the Oilers’ depth scoring has somewhat disappeared. Skinner likely won’t be back, but he’ll be looking for another opportunity to win, potentially taking a lower salary for a guarantee of more playing time.

Do Any Of Siegel’s Picks Make Sense for Toronto?

Not everyone from Siegel’s list is an ideal fit. Skinner isn’t gritty, so he might not be a good fit for what Treliving and Berube want. Jeannot is a risk if he’s looking for a long-term commitment. Burns is older (on an already old team), so it depends on term. All that said, there are some solid candidates here.

Toronto doesn’t need to win July with a flashy signing. It needs to build a deeper, more formidable, and more versatile roster. The real value in this year’s free-agent market might not be in the big names, but in smart, system-fitting role players.

It could be hard for Toronto not to be reactive in free agency, assuming Marner departs for a bigger payday and a fresh start. Treliving will have money to spend, and the temptation to go big will be there. However, if Toronto wants to build a team capable of playoff success, the kind of value deals Siegel describes might be the best bet.