By The Canadian Press September 22nd, 2019

Jaden Schwartz, Alex Pietrangelo and Klim Kostin recorded a goal and an assist apiece to lead the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues to a 5-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets Sunday in St. Louis.

Kostin’s goal 7:24 into the third was the game-winner.

St. Louis Blues right wing Klim Kostin (Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

Tyler Bozak and Sammy Blais also scored for the Blues, who had Jordan Binnington play the entire game in goal. Binnington made 22 saves.

Jakob Lilja scored twice for the Blue Jackets, and Riley Nash added a third period goal. Elvis Merzlikins allowed all five St. Louis goals on 34 shots.

Red Wings Fly High over Penguins

In Detroit, Madison Bowey scored 2:58 into overtime to lead the Detroit Red Wings to a 3-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Tyler Bertuzzi and Anthony Mantha also scored for Detroit, which had Jonathan Bernier play the entire game in goal. Bernier made 32 saves.

Brian Dumoulin and Jared McCann scored for Pittsburgh, and Tristan Jarry stopped 22-of-25 shots.

