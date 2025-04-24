3 Takeaways From the Blues’ Massive 7-2 Victory Over the Jets in Game 3

The St. Louis Blues got a much-needed 7-2 win at home against the Winnipeg Jets last night, and now trail the series 2-1. After losing the first two games in Winnipeg, 5-3 in Game 1 and 2-1 in Game 2, the Blues finally got one to strike a decent threat in this series and possibly come back.

There were a lot of positives to cover in this matchup, and the Blues were solid in almost every aspect of their performance. Let’s take a look at what areas of their game stood out the most.

Home-Ice Advantage For the Blues Was Clutch

For every team, home-ice advantage is a performance booster, and the Blues fanbase was entirely behind them in this game. The Blues looked motivated, ready to go, jumping out to a 3-0 lead in the first period, which was unexpected compared to the other two games. In their last series against the Jets in 2019, the Blues lost Games 3 and 4 at home after winning the first two in Winnipeg, and right now it’s starting to look like a reverse of that series.

Related: 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 Hub

In Game 4, the focus should be on channeling the energy from their home crowd like they did in this one, and keep up the tone they had in this game. If they can win at home in Game 4, this series can go a whole different way, and the Blues will be able to exhaust the Jets before going to Game 5 in Winnipeg.

Blues’ Special Teams Was Impressive

A highly underrated part of this Blues team throughout this series has been their special teams, considering they were not the best during the regular season. So far, the Blues have combined for 12 power-play opportunities, scoring on six of them, which is a 50 percent success rate. They’ve also had the edge on the power play in every game of this series.

To better assess the Blues’ special teams performance, we also need to look at their penalty kill, which has been on lockdown mode for the entire series against a Jets team that led the league with the best power play production in the 2024-25 season. The Jets have had 10 power-play opportunities and only scored on two; the Blues even prevented the Jets from scoring a single goal on the power play in Game 2. Now that the Blues know the Jets’ weak point in the playoffs is their special teams performance, they can use that for Game 4.

Blues’ Top Line Players Came Through at Home

The Blues’ top line forwards, Robert Thomas, Jordan Kyrou, and Pavel Buchnevich, were all over the scoresheet in Game 3. While neither of those three was present offensively in Games 1 and 2, Thursday’s performance showed how much they want to win this series, and it may be because of how much they were doubted to win it in the first place. Not to mention the Blues were without Dylan Holloway, who is still out with a lower-body injury. The Buchnevich hat trick deserves some much-needed credit for the Blues’ win.

Pavel Buchnevich, St. Louis Blues (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Let’s not forget the great work from the Blues’ blue line. Cam Fowler notched four assists in Game 3 and now has six for the series. Five of his six assists also came on the power play, which has been clutch for versatility and has helped revive that area of their game to give them an offensive boost. General manager Doug Armstrong made the right choice trading for Fowler, as he’s been an underrated addition to this Blues squad.

What the Blues Can Take Into Game 4

For Game 4, they need to play with the same attacking energy they had in Game 3 and get the shots in their favor. They outshot the Jets 28-18 in Game 3, and it was the first time they were the team leading in shots for the game, so that is a significant improvement they can take from this. We’ll see if they can do that when they return to the Enterprise Center on Sunday at noon Central Time.