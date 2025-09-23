3 Takeaways From the Kraken’s 4-1 Preseason Loss to the Flames

On Tuesday, Sept. 24, the Seattle Kraken traveled north to take on the Calgary Flames for their second preseason game of the 2025-26 season. After defeating Vancouver 5-3 on Sunday, the Kraken were heading into the game in high spirits. The Flames quickly dashed those, defeating the Kraken 4-1.

First Look at the New Kraken Players

The Kraken made a couple of offseason moves over the summer. Fans got their first look at Frederick Gaudreau and Mason Marchment with the team in this game.

Seattle traded a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for forward Frederick Gaudreau. This move was made before free agency began, and Seattle will take on the remainder of his contract, which he is signed through to the 2027-28 season. He played a total of 16:43 in this game and earned a minus-2. He played alongside two long-standing Kraken players, Tye Kartye and Jacob Melanson. Although they have been on the team for several seasons, they are still younger players. Gaudreau will bring an excellent veteran presence to the team.

In his first game with Seattle, Marchment recorded a total of 22 shifts and racked up a total on-ice time of 15:32. On top of this, he recorded the primary assist on Mitchell Stephens’ goal. Initially, Marchment took a shot that was blocked. Eeli Tolvanen picked up the rebound and passed it along the boards for Marchment. He spotted Stephens at the front of the net and passed to him. Stephens tied the game with a backhand shot.

Again, it is just the second game of the preseason and the first for Gaudreau and Marchment, but both players are already showing a lot of promise in Seattle.

Kraken Cannot Afford Another Injury

In the second period, Chandler Stephenson went down with an injury. He only recorded 10:40 of ice time. His status is unclear, as he went down the tunnel to be evaluated. He did not return for the remainder of the game.

Chandler Stephenson, Seattle Kraken (Photo by Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Kraken are already dealing with several injuries, and the regular season has not started yet. Brandon Montour is still out following a medical procedure to remove a bursa on his ankle. He is expected to return for the beginning of the regular season. On top of this, Jared McCann has been out day-to-day with a lower-body injury since Sunday. He has yet to make his preseason debut. The Kraken cannot afford to lose any more strong players as the regular season draws closer.

Kraken Roster Cuts Will Be Made

Following the first preseason game, Seattle already cut six players. Among them was 2025 eighth-overall draft pick, Jake O’Brien. He will return to the Western Hockey League (WHL) to play with the Edmonton Oil Kings for at least another season.

The big question mark regarding training camp is whether or not Berkly Catton will stay with the Kraken through the rest of training camp or if he will get sent back to the Spokane Chiefs in the WHL. Due to his age, Catton cannot play in the American Hockey League with the Coachella Valley Firebirds. His only options are to make the Kraken roster for opening day, or else he will be sent back down to the WHL. Catton has not recorded any points in his two preseason appearances, but he has logged a decent number of minutes. In this game against Calgary, he took 20 shifts and recorded 18:13 on the ice, the second-highest minute total.

Catton is certainly a skilled hockey player. However, it is up to head coach Lane Lambert to decide whether or not he is ready to play in the NHL full-time.

Kraken Play First Back-to-Back Tomorrow

The Kraken will travel to Edmonton, where they will take on the Oilers on Wednesday, Sept. 24, at 6:00 PM PDT. This is their first set of back-to-back games for the 2025-26 season. The Kraken did not win a single game in the second half of a back-to-back last season. Can they break that streak against Edmonton?