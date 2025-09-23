3 Takeaways From Oilers’ 3-2 Preseason Win Against Jets

The Edmonton Oilers improved to 2-0-1 in the 2025 NHL preseason with a 3-2 victory over the host Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday (Sept. 23).

Edmonton got goals from Ty Emberson, Isaac Howard and Quinn Hutson. Oilers centre Noah Philp recorded a pair of primary assists.

Calvin Pickard and Matt Tomkins split goaltending duties for Edmonton. The former stopped all eight shots he faced while the latter made 13 saves on 15 shots.

Edmonton never trailed in the game, which was scoreless until nearly the midpoint of the second period. The Oilers went 1-for-2 with the man advantage while killing off both power-play opportunities for Winnipeg.

Young Oilers Impress

Beginning with Edmonton’s Rookie Camp exhibition matchups with the Calgary Flames, and now through three preseason contests, different Oilers prospects have stood out each game. On Tuesday, it was Philp’s time to shine.

The 27-year-old was named First Star of the Game in Winnipeg, after tying for the game-high in points (two) and plus/minus (plus-2), while leading Edmonton in hits (four). Both of his assists came on beautiful passes, including one off the half-wall past a trio of Jets to set up a wide-open Emberson for the winning goal with just over eight minutes to play. Philp also went 8-for-15 (53.3%) on draws, while the rest of the Oilers were 12-for-33 (36.3%) combined.

Howard, meanwhile, had his best game as an Oiler. He scored Edmonton’s second goal, firing the puck past Winnipeg netminder Eric Comrie on the power play, displaying the offensive skill that fans have been anticipating since the Oilers acquired him in a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning this summer.

Forward Matt Savoie, who has probably been the most consistently solid skater for the Oilers since Rookie Camp, continued to look like a veteran NHLer on Tuesday. While he didn’t pick up any points and failed to register a shot on goal, the 21-year-old had a strong game defensively, forechecking, winning puck battles and making smart plays.

Rare Goal for Emberson

While it may only be the preseason, Emberson’s goal is worth celebrating. After all, the defenceman only has three goals in 115 career NHL regular season and playoff games combined.

Ty Emberson, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Emberson, however, looked like a natural scorer, taking Philp’s pass just inside the blue line and walking into a blast that beat Comrie cleanly with a ping that echoed throughout Canada Life Centre.

Could the 25-year-old be evolving into more of an offensive threat? After going 89 consecutive games without a goal, dating back to 2023-24, Emberson scored twice in the final four games of the 2024-25 season. He’s registered two shots on goal in each of his preseason games so far, after averaging well under a shot per game last season.

Two Goals Against Tomkins

Pickard wasn’t very busy in his preseason debut, but kept the Jets off the board in 33:10 of action. Tomkins took over for Pickard with 6:50 remaining in the second period, and wound up allowing goals to Colin Miller and Colby Barlow, the latter coming with 61 seconds left in the third period and Comrie pulled for the extra attacker.

Through three Oilers preseason games, Tomkins is the only netminder to see action twice. He’s also the only Edmonton goalie to allow a goal this preseason: the 31-year-old has been beaten five times on 29 shots in 87:57 of play, for a goals-against average of 3.41 and save percentage of .828. Pickard, Nathaniel Day and Samuel Jonsson have each made one appearance, combining to play 93:10 while stopping 28 of 28 shots.

It’s interesting that Tomkins, a career minor-leaguer who is expected to play in the American Hockey League this season, has been given the opportunity to play a game and a half thus far, while young goalies like Day and Jonsson, who would benefit immensely from the NHL preseason experience, have only played half a game each.

Day or Jonsson may see the crease again when the Oilers return to action on Wednesday (Sept. 24) at Rogers Place against the Seattle Kraken. The game will mark the preseason debut of Oilers superstars Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid.