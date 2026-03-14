Lightning’s Nikita Kucherov Should Be the Hart Trophy Frontrunner

For a few years now, NHL.com has polled its writers on who they think should win various awards. Oftentimes, those mock polls become reality, especially late in the season. Thus, it’s notable that Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov recently finished first place in Hart Trophy voting via a tiebreaker.

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Right now, it’s a three-horse race between Kucherov, Connor McDavid, and Nathan MacKinnon for the award. After being snubbed the last two seasons, it’s time for the Lightning superstar to claim his second Hart Trophy.

Kucherov’s Effect on the Power Play

By the league’s definition, the Hart Trophy is awarded to “the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team.” Kucherov has more than lived up to this.

Let’s start with the power play. While the Lightning aren’t operating at the jaw-dropping efficiency of seasons past, their 22.2% scoring rate is tied for 11th in the NHL. There’s really only one player to thank for that, and it’s No. 86.

Kucherov’s skill set was tailor-made for a power play. For starters, he’s a zone-entry machine, always seeming to break down the wall of defenders that meet him as he approaches the blue line. Through skill and his generational hockey IQ, he’s able to get things set up for the Tampa Bay man advantage.

When inside the offensive zone, Kucherov constantly has the puck on his stick. In fact, the Lightning go out of their way to send it over to him. The rationale there is simple: as a top-tier facilitator, he makes plays that nobody else can. By giving him more puck touches, the greater the Lightning’s odds become of scoring.

In essence, Kucherov is the Lightning’s power play, and the numbers back it up. Of the team’s 44 goals scored on the man advantage, he has been on the ice for 41 of them and recorded points on 32.

How Kucherov Impacts the Game at 5-on-5

Shifting to 5-on-5 play, Kucherov is arguably even more deadly. He has the smarts and skills to create rush chances out of thin air, slowing the game down to open up defenses. This makes the entire team around him better.

Take two of his typical linemates, Brandon Hagel and Brayden Point. They’re top players for several reasons, but the former is probably best known for his elite motor, and the latter for his game-breaking speed. Well, when you combine these traits with a player who generates rush opportunities, it’s a matchup nightmare.

When Hagel and Point are on the ice with Kucherov at 5-on-5 this season, they’re outscoring opponents 62–32. Without him, they fall to 29–23.

Inside the offensive zone, Kucherov is still quite effective. It’s similar to the power play, where if you let him touch the puck, good things will happen. He is one of the best shot creators in the NHL, making the Lightning a lethal cycle team.

As a result of Kucherov’s magic, the Lightning rank second in 5-on-5 goals scored per 60 minutes this season.

Kucherov Has Helped Darren Raddysh Break Out

Kucherov has had plenty of teammates break out under his watch over the years. But 2025–26 might be some of his best work, with Darren Raddysh suddenly becoming one of the top offensive defensemen in the sport.

St. Louis Blues goaltender Joel Hofer makes a save against Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov during the shootout (Jeff Le-Imagn Images)

This will be the case for most superstars, but when Raddysh is on the ice with Kucherov, his offense soars. At 5-on-5, he is scoring 4.92 goals per 60 minutes versus the 2.57 without the Russian veteran.

Logic backs up the numbers. When a defenseman with a booming shot gets more shooting opportunities, you’re going to see an uptick in goals. Raddysh has 58 points in 57 games.

Tampa Bay’s Reemergence as a Contender

To solidify his case, the Lightning have reemerged as perhaps the top contender in the Eastern Conference this season. They have the second-highest points percentage in the East, behind only the Carolina Hurricanes, and were the hottest team in the league not too long ago.

Related: 2025–26 Vezina Trophy Tracker: New Goalie Enters Conversation

Tampa Bay has a very real chance to claim a fourth Stanley Cup in June, and Kucherov is the main player responsible for it. His Hart Trophy case lies in how he has helped form a juggernaut.

Stats courtesy of Hockey Stats