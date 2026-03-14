3 Takeaways From the Frost’s 4-1 Win Over the Torrent

The Minnesota Frost made their first home appearance since before the Olympic break when they hosted the Seattle Torrent on Friday, Mar. 13. Kendall Coyne-Schofield was still on the injury list alongside Dominique Petrie from an injury she received in the Olympics. Petrie sustained a season-ending injury back in the beginning of January.

Maddie Rooney was in the net against the Torrent and the game started out in favor of the Frost. They continued to build on the lead as the game went on. Although the Torrent tried to fight back they weren’t able to mount enough of a comeback and the Frost took the win 4-1. In this article we’ll look at a few takeaways starting with a rookie’s first goal.

Frost’s Anderson Gets First Goal

The game started out a bit back and forth between the two teams but the Frost started to take control and that’s when one of their rookies, Peyton Anderson, stepped up and scored to give her team their first lead of the game and scored her first PWHL goal in the process. She drove to the net and slipped a backhand past the goaltender to make it 1-0.

It was Anderson’s 18th game of the season and her second point as she tallied an assist back in December. She doesn’t play a lot of minutes but is a solid presence in the bottom six and if she can keep putting up points, her icetime should go up as well. She nearly had a second goal in the second and set up her teammate in front of the net but neither went in.

“Yeah, I mean it was super exciting, I think in the lockerroom I was sitting next to Giguère in the lockerroom and she was like you’re going to get the puck and you gotta shoot, like shoot it and so then that first shift was a pretty goal to, I don’t know we were just laughing about it on the bench afterwards, but yeah and then being able to go home (Denver) and like Ken (Klee) said, play in front of family and friends, it’s going to be super special, so I’m excited,” said Anderson to the media after the game about scoring her first PWHL goal.

Frost’s Overall Play Continues

Prior to the Olympic break the Frost had some solid overall play as they scored quite a few goals, had strong goaltending, their special teams did what was needed, and there were only minor things that needed adjusting. In their first game back things were a little rusty but they bounced back almost immediately in their second game back.

Maddie Rooney, Minnesota Frost (Photo by /PWHL)

Their battle with the Torrent was their third game back and they looked like they were back to pre-Olympic break form and they were at ease with their play. They had goals from throughout their lineup, their goaltending was solid, and their special teams stepped up. They had one of the most complete games they’ve had this season.

“Yeah I thought the team for me did a good job of getting bodies out of the way to be able to see pucks and cover pucks, obviously had a lot of depth scoring which is awesome to see down the forwards so capitalizing on those offensive opportunities but also holding it down defensively,” said Maddie Rooney to the media about the all-around play in front of her.

Frost’s Rooney Steps Up

The Frost have been lucky in the goaltending department since they started in the league and that hasn’t stopped going into the third season. Although they have off games and allow some goals they probably shouldn’t, when they lock in they are one of the best tandems in the league. Maddie Rooney was in the net against the Torrent and although she didn’t see a ton of chances, she was ready for them.

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The chances she did see were a few odd-man rushes but she was ready for everyone that came at her. There were a few close calls but again she was ready until the third period when she was run into, the puck went it, and was deemed a good goal. However, there was nothing she could do on the play to make the stop so it shouldn’t be on her shoulders.

“Yeah, tonight was fun, 11,000 fans, could definitely feel the energy in the building. It’s so fun to play here at Grand Casino Arena and it’s good to be back, like you said, how many days has it been, 44? Wow, so looking forward just using this momentum from this win to go into Denver and exciting time, some homecoming for a few players so it’ll be fun,” Rooney said in her postgame press conference when asked about being back home.

The Frost will head back on the road for a Takeover Tour game in Denver, Colorado against the New York Sirens on Sunday, Mar. 15 at Ball Arena. The Frost will be the home team in that game and it will be interesting to see how they match up against the Sirens.