Guide to the 2025-26 Seattle Torrent

The 2026 Winter Olympics are now over, but that doesn’t mark the end of women’s hockey for the 2025-26 season. The Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) is currently halfway through its third season as an established league. There is still plenty of time to start watching and supporting the latest women’s hockey league.

Unsure of which team to follow? That’s the whole purpose of this series: to help you get a better understanding of each team so you know who to support once games start up again this week. Next up: the Seattle Torrent.

Six Players Participated in the Olympics

Canada

Julia Gosling was the only member of the Torrent who represented Canada, playing in all seven games and recorded five points. She was a key part of Canada’s Olympic offense, which is also a significant aspect of her role in Seattle. She currently leads the team in points, recording 13 in 15 games. Gosling, who also made Torrent history by becoming the first player to score for Seattle, has already surpassed her career best, which she recorded last season with 10 points. Gosling has been a breakout star for the Torrent this season, which is great for both her and her team.

Czechia

Gosling wasn’t the only player from the Torrent to represent her home country, as Aneta Tejralova represented Czechia. She played in all five games and while she recorded zero points, she made defensive plays like she knows best. For the Torrent, she has played in eight games and has recorded two points; she currently leads Seattle in penalty minutes with 21, more than double what second-place Megan Carter has. She has a tendency to make some plays that could be considered dirty, like the hit on Sarah Fillier on Dec. 28 that resulted in a two-game suspension. However, she is still a serious defensive threat for the Torrent.

USA

Ahead of the Olympics, Hilary Knight announced this would be her last time competing at the Olympic level, and what a way to go out. This was her fifth time competing in the Olympics, and she played in all seven games, recording six points via three goals and three assists. More importantly, she scored the game-tying goal in the final minutes of the gold medal game to force overtime, which allowed Megan Keller to swoop in and win the gold medal. Knight later announced she scored this goal with a torn MCL.

Hilary Knight, Seattle Torrent (Photo by /PWHL)

Knight was the captain of Team USA and is also the captain of the Torrent. She played in the 14 games before the Olympic break and recorded 10 points. She is currently on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) due to her torn MCL, which is a huge blow considering her role in the Torrent’s offense. Her absence was already being felt in their first game back from the Olympic break. Knight was the first player Seattle selected in the 2025 Expansion Draft, and understandably so, considering the legend she is in the game.

Alex Carpenter is also a veteran of the Olympics, as the 2026 games were her third time representing the USA. She recorded six points amongst all seven games and was another major offensive threat. She was also one of the first players selected by Seattle for the Expansion Draft and has amassed 10 points in 15 games. A major pillar of the top six, Carpenter consistently finds scoring chances and is a great addition to the first-year team alongside Knight.

Hannah Bilka participated in her first Olympics, but her performance indicated that this would not be her last. She played in all seven games and recorded seven points, averaging a point per game. Like Carpenter and Knight, Bilka proved herself to be an offensive threat for Team USA and continues to do so for her PWHL team. She currently has nine points in 14 games and continues to grow into her role.

These Olympics marked the third for defender Cayla Barnes. She scored one goal in seven games, putting her on the board. So far with the Torrent, she has recorded two assists. She currently plays on the first defensive pairing, as this is what she does best. Last season, she was an excellent two-way defender for the Montreal Victoire, but has slowed down a little this season. However, she is still making impressive plays and continues to shine on the blue line.

The Rest of the Torrent Roster

Strong Veteran Presence

For the last two seasons, Jessie Eldridge played for the New York Sirens before being chosen by Seattle in the Expansion Draft. So far this season, she has amassed 11 points in 15 games. She has been playing on the top line and has been finding great offensive chances.

Eldridge was not the only player Seattle picked up from the Sirens as they also acquired Corinne Schroeder during the executive signing period. She was the Sirens’ starting goaltender and currently holds two records in PWHL history: the record for the longest shutout streak at 178:16 and the record for most shutouts in a single season with four. She currently alternates with rookie goaltender Hannah Murphy, but Schroeder has brought her excellent netminding skills with her to Seattle.

Mikyla Grant-Mentis has played just half the games she did last season with the Victoire and has already recorded half of her point total. She is the current third-line center, and although she is in the bottom six, she continues to find great scoring chances.

Danielle Serdachny has a lot of pressure on her shoulders as she is the first-line center. She currently has five points in 15 games and has a plus-2 so far this season. She played last season for the Ottawa Charge and recorded eight points. At her current pace, she could reach a new career-best point total this season.

The Torrent just returned from the Olympic break on Feb. 27 with a contest against the Toronto Sceptres, and Natalie Snodgrass made waves by scoring her first goal with the Torrent in that game. Her tally tied the game in the second period, but the Sceptres scored three unanswered in the third to take the win. In her last two seasons, Snodgrass only scored one goal. There’s a chance she could beat this career high this season with 15 more games to play.

Seattle marks the third team for Lexie Adzija over her three PWHL seasons. She was claimed by Seattle during the Expansion Draft from the Boston Fleet, where she posted six points in 29 games. In just 15 games, she already has three goals. Adzija has been finding her stride in Seattle, and she has even more room to grow in her PWHL career.

Lexie Adjiza, Seattle Torrent (Photo credit: PWHL)

Mariah Keopple’s first two seasons were spent in Montreal before she, too, was claimed by Seattle in the Expansion Draft. The defender has two assists in 15 games and often plays on the second defensive pairing alongside Emily Brown, who also has two assists this season. More importantly, the pair is a great part of Seattle’s defensive core.

Megan Carter is often a third-pair defender, but don’t let that fool you: She currently leads the team in hits with 22. She is also a good two-way defender with four points in 15 games. She already has a new career-high point total, after she only recorded one assist in her first PWHL season with the Sceptres.

During free agency, the Torrent also signed goaltender Carly Jackson, who uses they pronouns. For the last two seasons, they were signed to Toronto and finally got their first start towards the end of the last season. They posted a .962 save percentage (SV%) and earned their first win in their first start. Jackson has yet to play a game with Seattle this season, not even on their bobblehead night, but hopefully, they get a chance to soon.

Rookies Have Been Great

The first player Seattle ever drafted was Jenna Buglioni. The young rookie has played in 12 games, missing a couple due to injury earlier in the season. She has been playing on the bottom six, but that doesn’t negate her talent. She continues to search for her first PWHL point, but Buglioni just needs to keep at it and she’ll get it soon.

Rookie Lily Delianedis is in the same boat. She has played nine games with the Torrent and has yet to record her first PWHL point. When she does get to play, she is typically on the bottom six and plays an average of five minutes a game.

Rookie defender Lyndie Lobdell typically is on the third defensive pairing when she does get to play, but she does a great job of earning her ice time. She has played in 10 games this season and has recorded two assists. She is often paired with Carter, an excellent veteran in the game. Lobdell will learn plenty from her and get a chance to grow even more as a player.

Before the Torrent signed Jackson, they only had one goaltender on their roster: Schroeder. During the 2025 Entry Draft, Seattle selected Hannah Murphy as their first drafted goaltender. Even though she is a rookie, she has been stellar, boasting a record of 3-4-0-0 and a SV% of .918. Her first three games all resulted in wins, and she only allowed one goal in each of them. She was off to a strong start, and although she has slowed down a little bit, she has still proven to be a great pickup for Seattle.

Torrent’s Current Standings

The Torrent just played their 15th game of the season in their return from the break when they hosted the Sceptres on Feb. 27, with the contest marking the halfway point of their campaign. After 15 games, the Torrent are currently in last place with only 16 points and a 4-8-1-2 record.

Although their current record seems to indicate the postseason is unlikely for them a lot can change quickly thanks to the 3-2-1-0 point system. Seattle needs just one regulation win to tie the Vancouver Goldeneyes, who currently sit above them with 19 points. The gap between the fourth through sixth place teams grows even smaller as the Sirens sit in fourth with 24 points, and both the Charge and the Sceptres have 23 points.

The race for the Walter Cup grows nearer, and it is a tight one.

Torrent Next Play on March 4

The Torrent will kick off March on the road, when they take on the Charge at TD Place on Wednesday, March 4.