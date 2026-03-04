Canucks News & Rumours: Myers, Joseph, Mancini & Trade Moves?

The Vancouver Canucks host the Carolina Hurricanes tonight, and, as fans know, Vancouver sits at the bottom of the NHL standings. It isn’t getting better. The Canucks have dropped six-straight games, including a 6-1 loss to the Dallas Stars on Monday. They have scored two or fewer goals in nine-straight games and rank dead last in goals per game, while also struggling defensively.

Evander Kane offered a brief spark against the Stars, scoring his 11th goal of the season. But he was about the only bright spot. As Marcus Pettersson noted, “We can do a better job of getting the team back on track.” That’s the key for the team tonight. Can they find a little fight, some pushback, and try not to get steamrolled by a team that’s still playing hungry hockey?

Carolina, meanwhile, is coming off a rare regulation loss to the Seattle Kraken on Monday, snapping a five-game winning streak. Even in defeat, the Hurricanes dominated the ice, outshooting the Kraken 36 shots to 15. They sit at the top of the Metropolitan Division. After meeting a strong Stars team, the Canucks face an equally strong Hurricanes team that is rolling.

Item One: A Sudden Turn: Tyler Myers Traded to Dallas

The uncertainty is over. The Canucks have traded Tyler Myers to the Stars, signaling clearly that this team is thinking long-term. From a hockey perspective, the move is logical. Myers is a veteran, right-shot defenceman who can help a contender, and Dallas is loading up. For Vancouver, it’s about assets, flexibility, and continuing the transition.

Still, there’s a human side that doesn’t show up in the transaction wire. Myers built a home in Vancouver. His family settled there and, by all accounts, were happy. Now everything shifts overnight. Do they move immediately? Stay until the offseason? Trades are business decisions, but they carry personal consequences.

For the Canucks, the direction is clearer today. The blue line gets younger, and the reset deepens. Whether it leads somewhere better is the long-term question — but this move makes one thing obvious: change has arrived.

Item Two: Pierre-Olivier Joseph Moves to IR, Canucks Adjust Defence

Adding to the defensive shuffle, Pierre-Olivier Joseph has been placed on injured reserve (IR) and will miss at least the next four games, beginning tonight. Joseph has one goal, four assists, 18 shots, 19 blocked shots, and eight hits over 24 games this season. His absence comes at a tricky time, as he had been seeing increased ice time while Myers was out.

Pierre-Olivier Joseph, when he was with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/NHLI via Getty Images)

Head coach Adam Foote indicated that, with Joseph unable to play tonight, the team might call up a blueliner from the minors rather than reactivating Myers. It’s a move that underscores the delicate balancing act Vancouver faces: maintaining some competitiveness on the ice while managing trade speculation and player development.

Joseph’s IR stint highlights how the Canucks will need depth players to step up over the next few games and how thin the defensive corps has become. Every game is a test of adaptability, patience, and the ability to make the most of a roster under strain.

Item Three: Victor Mancini Recalled as Canucks Shuffle Lineup

The Canucks recalled 23-year-old defenceman Victor Mancini from the Abbotsford Canucks American Hockey League (AHL) roster. Mancini is still hunting for his first NHL point after 10 games this season. In the AHL, he’s put up 12 points, a plus-1 rating, and 52 shots on net across 33 games. He is expected to slot into Vancouver’s third defensive pairing against Carolina.

The step up to the NHL is never easy, but Mancini brings energy and reliability, and that’s what the Canucks need with the back end in flux. For him, tonight’s game will be a chance to show he can handle NHL minutes while helping Vancouver plug gaps left by more experienced blueliners.

What’s Next for the Canucks?

Tonight’s game against Carolina matters, but the bigger story is clarity. The Canucks don’t even have a faint playoff hope. As a result, it’s time to focus on development, rebuilding, and evaluating who will be part of the team next season.

The defensive shuffle, Myers’ status, and Joseph’s injury are microcosms of the larger problem in Vancouver. It’s transition time, and the next week should show how the team adapts. Can the youngsters handle the opportunity, and will management start setting a longer-term path? For Canucks fans, the results are secondary to the direction.

Wins tonight would be nice, but the bigger game is behind the scenes. The question is who will be here when the dust settles on Friday’s trade deadline.