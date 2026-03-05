Utah Mammoth Acquire Mackenzie Weegar From the Calgary Flames

The Utah Mammoth have acquired defenseman Mackenzie Weegar from the Calgary Flames in exchange for defenseman Olli Maatta, prospect Johnathan Castanga, and three 2026 second-round draft picks.

Per sources:



MacKenzie Weegar to Utah



For:

Olli Maatta

Jonathan Castagna

Three 2026 second-round picks. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 5, 2026

Weegar, 32, remains one of the NHL’s most dependable two‑way defensemen, and his impact in Calgary has been undeniable. After arriving in 2022, he became a stabilizing force on the Flames’ blue line—eating tough minutes, driving play, and bringing consistency in every situation. He’s locked in for five more seasons on the long‑term deal he signed in Oct. 2022, carrying a $6.25 million cap hit through the end of this season and beyond, giving the Mammoth both high‑end performance and contract security.

Weegar Solidifies Mammoth’s Top 4

The Mammoth end up solidifying their top four and acquire a much-needed defenseman to help them get into the playoffs, not only this season but also beyond. This season, Weegar has recorded 24 points (3 goals, 21 assists) in 60 games played thus far.

According to Advanced Hockey Stats by JFresh, Weegar sits in the 73rd percentile in even-strength offense and the 59th percentile in even-strength defense. He’s a great upgrade for Utah, according to the advanced metrics.

Calgary Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar (Stan Szeto-Imagn Images)

The top four defensemen now in Utah are Mikhail Sergachev, Sean Durzi, Nate Schmidt, and Weegar. Not only does he add more skill to the blue line, but he also adds a veteran presence to the team. He’s in the middle of his 10th season in the NHL.

Flames Continue Retool

While it is a blow to the roster to lose a player like Weegar, there is a bright side to this. The Flames end up getting more assets to help with their retool while also staying somewhat competitive. They get a veteran defenseman in Maatta, who is a pure shutdown defenseman, as he ranks in the 91st percentile in even-strength defense, according to Hockey Stats by JFresh.

Maatta is not going to provide a ton of offense or a two-way game, as he’s recorded one assist in 22 games played this season, but the Flames get what they’ve been missing: more defensive play on the blue line.

Also, acquiring a prospect in Castanga is a solid addition to a prospect pool that they’ve been rebuilding over the last couple of years. He is currently playing in the NCAA for Cornell University and has recorded 32 points in 29 games played so far this season. For the second-round draft picks, it’s more future assets the Flames can use towards their current retool.

It’s interesting to see the return the Flames got and the trade of Weegar, but ultimately, both parties needed to part ways, as the Flames are heading towards retooling the roster without being one of the worst teams in the league.