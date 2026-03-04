Sabres Trading for Veteran Blues Defenseman Would Be a Misstep

In the wake of a 3-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights in front of an electric crowd, the Buffalo Sabres are riding high. With the trade deadline rapidly approaching, they are expected to be significant buyers for the first time in a generation.

The team has been attached to some pretty big rumors so far, but a home run swing may not happen. The Sabres are expected to do a few things of interest at the deadline, including acquiring a veteran depth defenseman. It just shouldn’t be one from the St. Louis Blues.

The Problem with Justin Faulk

Faulk’s name has been attached to the Sabres more and more lately, especially with talks about Robert Thomas supposedly cooling off. Faulk would be a nice add for a lot of teams, but it doesn’t seem like the best fit for the Sabres.

Justin Faulk, St. Louis Blues (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

At 33 years old, he is still capable of racking up more than 20 minutes of ice time per night. But would he be willing to accept a third-pairing role that would see him fall into the 15–16-minute range?

More importantly, should the Sabres be allotting $6.5 million per season this season and next for a player that will play those kind of minutes? Faulk is a mobile, experienced, right-shot defenseman that can be trusted, but the Sabres have a tight salary cap window to work with and the money spent on Faulk would be put to better use elsewhere.

Colton Parayko is a Splashy Name but Not the Right Fit

Another intriguing option on the Blues is Colton Parayko. Like Faulk, he is a veteran right-shot defenseman playing more than 22 minutes per night for one of the worst teams in the league. Like Faulk, his name has come up in trade talks between the Sabres and Blues.

And like Faulk, Parayko carries a price tag that should send the Sabres running. Unlike Faulk, whose deal expires after the 2026-27 season, Parayko carries a term that runs through 2029-30. That is the kind of investment that the Sabres are no in a position to make.

If the Sabres had room in their top four without upsetting the apple cart, Parayko could be interesting. As it stands, a true depth defenseman would be a more ideal fit for the construction of this roster.

Better Options Available

The more ideal solution is out there and it has a lot of names. Someone like Zach Whitecloud of the Calgary Flames or Logan Stanley of the Winnipeg Jets – both big, reliable defensemen on favorable cap hits – would make more sense.

Logan Stanley, Winnipeg Jets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Luke Schenn, also of the Jets, would bring a Stanley Cup winning presence to the locker room while playing for very little ($2.75 million) and likely costing little in trade capital. Depending on how the Toronto Maple Leafs feel about trading with a division rival, Oliver Ekman-Larsson could be an interest play as well.

Finding Answers for the Bottom Pairing is a Necessity

Though they have a need at No. 2 center, the Sabres don’t need to make a big, splashy addition. They do need to make an addition, however, because the top four of Rasmus Dahlin, Bowen Byram, Owen Power, and Mattias Samuelsson have eaten virtually all of the minutes.

Finding an option (or two) who can reasonably eat 15 minutes or more per night will be critical. When the playoffs come around, the shortened bench may suit head coach Lindy Ruff better, but there is a clear need at the position right now.