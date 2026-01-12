Team Canada Women’s Ice Hockey Schedule for 2026 Winter Olympics

The 2026 Winter Olympics, hosted in Milan, Italy, are nearly here. The women’s side of the tournament is sure to turn heads as the best of the best will clash.

Related: Guide to the 2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Tournament

Team Canada’s women’s squad will be looking to continue their run of dominance, earning a medal in all 31 major international tournaments they’ve played in (18 gold). Here’s when to catch their games, which in the U.S. can be viewed primarily through NBCUniversal’s platforms, including live on Peacock (all games), USA Network, CNBC, and NBC, with Spanish coverage on Telemundo/Universo. In Canada, games will be shown on CBC, TSN, and Sportsnet, as well as internationally via local rights holders or streaming on Olympics.com.

Here is Team Canada’s schedule *All times Eastern Standard Time (EST)*:

Team Canada Women’s Ice Hockey Schedule

February 5: Finland vs Canada, 3:10 p.m. — Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena

February 7: Switzerland vs Canada, 3:10 p.m. — Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena

February 9: Canada vs Czechia, 3:10 p.m. — Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena

February 10: Canada vs United States, 2:10 p.m. — Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena

If you don’t go by EST and are wondering when puck drop is for you, use this simple converter to find out.

Team Canada celebrates after winning gold at the 2021 IIHF Women’s World Championship (Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images)

Potential Playoff Matches (Teams TBD Based on Qualification; All times EST)

February 13: Quarterfinal, 10:40 a.m. — Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena

February 13: Quarterfinal, 3:10 p.m. — Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena

February 14: Quarterfinal, 10:40 a.m. — Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena

February 14: Quarterfinal, 3:10 p.m. — Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena

February 16: Semifinal, 10:40 a.m. — Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena

February 16: Semifinal, 3:10 p.m. — Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena

February 19: Bronze Medal Game, 8:40 a.m. — Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena

February 19: Gold Medal Game, 1:10 p.m. — Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena

As the Olympics near, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news, updates, and more from around the NHL and the Olympic world.