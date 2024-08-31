Time for the Maple Leafs to Move Nick Robertson

Nick Robertson’s journey with the Toronto Maple Leafs has been a rollercoaster, filled with promise, setbacks, and perseverance. A second-round pick in 2019, Robertson has shown glimpses of his scoring prowess but has been hindered by injuries that have limited his ability to prove himself consistently at the NHL level. Given that he’s had limited opportunities, fans who have supported Robertson through his ups and downs might find themselves at a crossroads: Should they hope for Robertson to stay and fight for his spot, or would a trade be in his best interest?

Nick Robertson’s Unyielding Spirit

Robertson’s journey to the NHL is one of perseverance and determination, making him an easy player to root for. Born prematurely on Sept. 11, 2001—a day etched in global history—his life began with a fight for survival. He spent months in the hospital, and only a radical medical procedure saved him. His resilience carried over to his hockey career, where he quickly proved his talent with the Peterborough Petes, showcasing one of the best shots in junior hockey.

When the pandemic hit, Robertson stayed in Canada instead of returning home to the US. He lived alone and relentlessly worked on his game. [See the link above for more of his story.] He hit the ice daily, regardless of whether there was a season to prepare for. That same drive to succeed is evident in every aspect of his career. However, despite his undeniable talent and commitment, Robertson has been plagued by injuries and has struggled to find consistent ice time with the Maple Leafs.

Although last season showed that he could stay healthy, he still hasn’t had the opportunity to establish himself in the NHL. The Maple Leafs, taking advantage of his waiver exemption, frequently shuffled him between the American Hockey League (AHL) and NHL, always promising he’d be the first call-up. But this constant back-and-forth has become frustrating for a player as driven as Robertson. Now, he’s reached a point where he’s asked for a trade, feeling that his desire to play and contribute has been overlooked.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In the world of professional hockey, business decisions often take precedence. Still, sometimes, a player’s passion and determination should also be considered. For Robertson, that moment seems to have yet to come in Toronto.

Robertson’s Potential: A Glimpse of What Could Be

It would be easy to dismiss Robertson if he lacked talent, but he’s proven he can play at the NHL level. While he still has much to learn, his frustration is understandable. In truth, the Maple Leafs haven’t given him the chance to prove himself. He might never be a star, but he’s certainly good enough to earn regular shifts on an NHL team. Despite his injury history, his talent is undeniable. Known for his elite shooting and offensive instincts, he has the potential to be a significant contributor if placed in the right situation. He can turn a game on a dime with the power of his shot.

During the 2023-24 season, Robertson finally managed to stay injury-free, and in limited minutes, he showed that his scoring touch hadn’t faded. Speculation suggests that Robertson can’t reach his potential in a bottom-six role with limited offensive opportunities, but that’s not coming from him. He wants to play, regardless of where he fits in the lineup. His frustration with the Maple Leafs stems from a lack of consistent chances. He hasn’t been a prima donna about playing in the top six. His desire is clear—he wants to be on the ice, contributing to the team however he can. He’s never whined about where that might be.

The Maple Leafs’ forward depth complicates Robertson’s situation. With Max Domi re-signed and the emergence of Matthew Knies, not to mention prospects like Easton Cowan and Fraser Minton knocking on the door, Robertson finds himself in a tough spot. While he has shown flashes of being a 20-goal scorer when healthy, the reality is that his chances of securing a role in Toronto might be slim.

The Case for a Fresh Start Elsewhere

The idea of him being moved to another team is bittersweet for Robertson fans. On the one hand, seeing him thrive in a new environment where he could be given the ice time and opportunities he needs would be rewarding. On the other hand, it would mean watching him succeed in a jersey other than the Maple Leafs.

However, a trade might be what Robertson needs to unlock his full potential. On a team with less forward depth and a greater need for scoring, he could step into a more significant role, play with more offensive-minded linemates, and perhaps even become the regular 20-goal scorer many believe he can be.

From the Maple Leafs’ perspective, Robertson’s situation presents a dilemma. His potential makes him a valuable asset, but the team’s current needs and long-term goals may not align with giving him the role he desires. General manager Brad Treliving has emphasized giving young players like Robertson a chance to prove themselves. Still, the reality of the team’s roster construction might not allow that to happen.

The Road Ahead for Robertson

As the offseason progresses, Robertson’s future with the Maple Leafs remains uncertain. The situation is challenging for fans of both the player and the team. Rooting for him to succeed might mean hoping for a trade that gives him a chance to reach his full potential elsewhere. While it’s never easy to say goodbye to a player with so much promise, a fresh start is sometimes needed. In this case, there’s a good case that the Maple Leafs owe that to the youngster.

Whether Robertson stays in Toronto or moves on to a new opportunity, his journey will be closely watched by those who have supported him. Here’s hoping that whatever happens, his next chapter is one of success and fulfillment.