TonyBet Promo Code: 100 Percent First Deposit Bonus up to $350

Founded in 2011, TonyBet is a popular online gaming company with sports betting and live casino games. New players can enjoy a welcome offer of up to $350 in bonus credits with the TonyBet promo code.

The company has gaming licenses in the United Kingdom and Estonia. It is one of 50 operators licensed to provide betting services in Ontario as a registered entity with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) and iGaming Ontario. New players in other Canadian provinces and territories can also register with TonyBet Canada through the offshore betting grey market and qualify for the Tony Bet promo code 2024.

Of course, the welcome offer has various terms and conditions. Keep reading for more information on qualifying for and using the TonyBet promo code.

TonyBet Promo Code View Code First Deposit Bonus 100% First Deposit Match, get up to $350 First Deposit Bonus (Rest of Canada) 100% First Deposit Match, get up to $350 Minimum Odds 1.5 Minimum Deposit Amount $15 Time Limit for Using the Bonus 14 Days

Steps to Claim the TonyBet Promo Code

You must be a first-time user of the operator to qualify for the Tony Bet promo code 2024.

Register for a new account on the official Tonybet site, filling in necessary information such as location, email, and password. Passwords must be eight characters long with at least one number.

Then, enter your first and last name, selected currency, and date of birth – players must be at least 19 in Ontario to earn the welcome bonus. TonyBet Canada players elsewhere must be of legal age in their respective province or territory.

Finally, fill out your address, province, city, postal code, and phone number. Click the “Register” button.

Once you have signed up and logged in, click the “+” button on the top right-hand corner of the page.

Make sure “Welcome Sport Bonus” is selected under the “My Bonuses” section of the “Deposit” tab.

Select your preferred payment method, i.e. Interac, Visa, Instadebit, MuchBetter, or crypto.

Deposit at least $15 to qualify for the TonyBet promo code and start betting.

TonyBet Promo Code: Terms & Conditions

Whether registering in Ontario or signing up elsewhere for TonyBet Canada, the welcome offer has certain restrictions. First and foremost, it is only available to players who have yet to register with TonyBet. Players must also deposit at least $15 to earn the 100% welcome offer, and betting requirements exist.

Players must make at least one qualifying bet to unlock the 100 per cent deposit bonus and wager at least five times their initial deposit within a 14-day window. This is relatively restrictive compared to other sportsbooks, but still a solid offer overall. Qualifying wagers must have odds of at least 1.5 for single bets or 1.7 for multi bets (parlays).

To receive the maximum benefit from the TonyBet promo code, players must wager their $350 deposit five times ($1,750) on outcomes with at least 1.5 odds.

Moreover, once received, the free bet bonus can only be wagered on multi bets with at least three selections. There are no odds requirements, however.

How to use the bonus this summer 2024

While the TonyBet Canada promo code has relatively strict betting and turnover requirements, there are plenty of exciting and anticipated events to wager this summer to unlock the bonus. The UEFA Euro 2024 and Copa America, the two biggest continental soccer tournaments in the world, are wrapping up in July, but they’ll be followed by the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

TonyBet already offers a plethora of Olympic betting markets. These include the number of gold medals and total medals (over/under) for specific countries (Italy, Poland, USA, China, Canada, etc.) and the country to win the most medals.

TonyBet has Canada listed at 1.76 odds to finish with more than 5.5 gold medals, so this could qualify as part of the wagering requirement for the TonyBet promo code.

The 2023-24 NHL season has concluded. Still, hockey fans can start looking ahead to next season with more than 15 futures NHL betting markets on TonyBet, including Stanley Cup winner (Edmonton is the favourite at 9.6 odds), Conference and Division winners, Hart/Vezina/Rocket Richard winners, and over/under for point totals for Connor McDavid and Connor Bedard.

TonyBet Support Team

TonyBet has great customer support, and there are various ways to contact representatives. Players can fill out a form with complaints/concerns in categories such as deposits/withdrawals, general, bets, live games, or bonus offers.

Alternatively, they can email the support team directly at info@tonybet.com or take advantage of live chat.

FAQ about TonyBet Promo Code

What is the TonyBet promo code 2024?

The TonyBet promo code for 2024 in Canada offers a 100 percent first deposit match of up to $350. However, certain requirements must be met to qualify for the bonus. Players must stake their initial deposit five times on qualifying bets with odds of at least 1.5 (-200 in American odds).

What if I lose my initial bet at TonyBet?

Players can still earn the welcome offer if they lose their original bet, even if it’s the entire deposit sum. Players can make subsequent deposits to fulfil the turnover requirements in this case.

In which states/provinces is TonyBet available?

TonyBet is available in Ontario as a licensed operator with AGCO and throughout the rest of Canada via the offshore grey market.

When can I withdraw my betting bonus from TonyBet?

Once the turnover requirements for the initial deposit are met, players can withdraw their betting bonus after successful wagers on multi-bets with at least three selections. There are no odds requirements.

Does TonyBet have an online casino?

TonyBet boasts one of the largest online casinos, with 6,500+ slots. It separates casino games into categories, including personal recommendations based on playing history, new, hot, crash, and bonus buy. Players can also opt for the TonyBet casino promo code instead of using it for the sportsbook.