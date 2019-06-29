Top 40 Free Agents of 2019

A two-time Vezina winner, a few team captains and a finalist for three major awards top the list of pending unrestricted free agents for 2019.

The free agent frenzy often features massive contracts for rising elite level talent as well as plenty of depth options for teams looking to round out their rosters. The signing period officially begins on July 1, at 12 noon ET. The biggest prizes are Columbus Blue Jacket teammates Artemi Panarin and Sergei Bobrovsky.

Columbus Blue Jackets Artemi Panarin and goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky are set to explore free agency. (Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports)

Here’s a look at the top 40 UFAs in this year’s free-agent class, divided by position:

Top UFA Forwards

Centers

Matt Duchene

Age: 28

Current Team: Columbus Blue Jackets

2018-19 Stats: 31 goals, 39 assists for 70 points in 73 games

Expiring Contract: 5-year, $30-million deal

All signs point to Duchene landing in Nashville with the Predators. With Predators general manager (GM) David Poile sending PK Subban to the New Jersey Devils to clear up cap space ($9 million in each of the next three seasons), Duchene, an impact forward with great playmaking skills, had career highs last season–31 goals and 70 points–and is likely their No. 1 target.

Matt Duchene will definitely be smiling when he signs his next contract. (Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports)

Using Kevin Hayes’ massive contract, he can expect a serious haul, upwards of $9 million for 7 years. Duchene, the best UFA center on the list, hasn’t ruled out re-signing with the Blue Jackets and there is interest from several clubs.

Joe Thornton

Age: 39

Current Team: San Jose Sharks

2018-19 Stats: 16 goals, 35 assists for 51 points in 73 games

Expiring Contract: 1-year, $5-million deal

Thornton is technically set to become a UFA, but it’s hard to imagine the bearded Shark playing for any other team. He’s the NHL’s active leader in points and is nearing 1,100 career assists. With the Sharks’ salary cap crunch, he’d have to take an even more team-friendlier deal to stay.

Like any 40-year-old professional hockey player, Thornton is only shades of the MVP-caliber player he was a couple of years ago. That said, he still can dominate and still possesses incredible playmaking skills.

Brian Boyle

Age: 34

Current Team: Nashville Predators

2018-19 Stats: 18 goals, 6 assists for 24 points in 73 games

Expiring Contract: 2-year, $5.1-million deal

After battling cancer, Boyle – a fan favorite – put up 18 goals for the Devils and Predators last season. He’s a prototypical bottom-six role player with charisma and class.

Nashville Predators center Brian Boyle (Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

Derick Brassard

Age: 31

Current Team: Colorado Avalanche

2018-19 Stats: 14 goals, 9 assists for 23 points in 70 games

Expiring Contract: 5-year, $25-million deal

After playing for two teams (the Blue Jackets and the New York Rangers) for the first nine seasons of his career, Brassard has played for four teams in the last three seasons. His stock has fallen pretty dramatically over the past two years, but he’s a great team player.

Right Wingers

Joe Pavelski

Age: 34

Current Team: San Jose Sharks

2018-19 Stats: 38 goals, 26 assists for 64 points in 75 games

Expiring Contract: 5-year, $30-million deal

Another ageing Shark, Pavelski, the team’s captain is at a crossroads. He can still fill the net–he posted a 38-goal season. Since the start of the 2013-14 season, only five players in the league have scored more (Alex Ovechkin, Sidney Crosby, John Tavares, Patrick Kane and Tyler Seguin).

Joe Pavelski could be signing with a new team next week. (John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports)

That said, with the monster deal given to defenseman Erik Karlsson, cap space is at a premium in the Bay. The team has several restricted free agents to handle. Pavelski, a versatile forward who can play down the middle or on the wing, likely wants a two or three-year deal. With uncertainty looming, “Little Joe” is exploring his options, having already met with the Dallas Stars and Tampa Bay Lightning. The Chicago Blackhawks may be in the running as well since Pavelski is a Wisconsin native.

Mats Zuccarello

Age: 31

Current Team: Dallas Stars

2018-19 Stats: 12 goals, 28 assists for 40 points in 48 games

Expiring Contract: 4-year, $18-million deal

With four 50-point seasons, Zuccarello is an ideal point-producing secondary scorer. The pesky 5-foot-8 forward put up 11 points in 13 games for the Stars after returning from a broken arm. He was a great fit in Dallas.

Zuccarello is a lay-it-all-on-the-line player, with more than 500 games of NHL experience. This is probably his last shot to get a big contract in free agency, and he will be a sought-after player. The Stars will have to forfeit a 2020 first-round pick (rather than a third-round pick) to the New York Rangers if they re-sign him.

Dallas Stars winger Mats Zuccarello (Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports)

Brett Connolly

Age: 27

Current Team: Washington Capitals

2018-19 Stats: 22 goals, 24 assists for 46 points in 81 games

Expiring Contract: 2-year, $3-million deal

Connolly was a sixth-overall pick in 2010. He’s a solid second-liner, versatile winger and will likely get a hefty pay raise. After three straight seasons of 15-plus goals, he netted a career-high 22 goals last season for the Capitals.

Branden Tanev

Age: 27

Current Team: Winnipeg Jets

2018-19 Stats: 14 goals, 15 assists for 29 points in 80 games

Expiring Contract: 1-year, $1.15-million deal

Tanev is a solid bottom-six player; a responsible defensive forward with upside. He plays a fast, physical style and put up career-best stats last season. He’ll probably fetch $2.5 million per year.

Joonas Donskoi

Age: 27

Current Team: San Jose Sharks

2018-19 Stats: 14 goals, 23 assists for 37 points in 80 games

Expiring Contract: 2-year, $3.8-million deal

Donskoi hasn’t closed the door for a return to the Sharks, but it might be a perfect time for Donskoi to get a change of scenery. He spent time on the team’s fourth line and on the second line.

Joonas Donskoi may need to leave money on the table to stay with the Sharks. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He had the fifth-lowest rate of expected goals against relative to his teammates. With money tight for the Sharks, it’ll take a hometown discount for him to return to the Bay area.

Corey Perry

Age: 34

Current Team: Unsigned

2018-19 Stats: 6 goals, 4 assists for 10 points in 31 games

Expiring Contract: 8-year, $69-million deal

Perry was bought out of the remainder of his contract since he was no longer worth the $8.5 million price tag. He still has gas in the tank and can likely chip in 20 goals.

Wayne Simmonds

Age: 30

Current Team: Nashville Predators

2018-19 Stats: 17 goals, 13 assists for 30 points in 81 games

Expiring Contract: 6-year, $23.85-million deal

Dealt to the Predators at the trade deadline, Simmonds’ presence was barely felt with only a single goal and two assists to show. He was then injured in Game 2 of the team’s first-round series.

Simmonds tenure in Nashville isn’t expected to last long. (David Berding-USA TODAY Sports)

Simmonds is a tough, sandpaper type player whose production has declined after a career-best 32-goal, 60-point season in 2015-16. Other than last season, he’s been a consistent point-producer, with five consecutive seasons of 46 points or more. That dip in points won’t be enough to prevent a team from jumping at him. He could land in Calgary.

Justin Williams

Age: 37

Current Team: Carolina Hurricanes

2018-19 Stats: 23 goals, 30 assists for 53 points in 82 games

Expiring Contract: 2-year, $9-million deal

The bunch of jerks surged to unforeseen success last season. Without Williams, a natural leader, it’s unlikely the Hurricanes’ would have made their storybook run. Defying age, Mr. Game 7 put up his third 50-point season in four years while playing a strong two-way game. The only thing preventing Williams from getting a multi-year deal is himself–he may choose to retire.

Alex Chiasson

Age: 28

Current Team: Edmonton Oilers

2018-19 Stats: 22 goals, 16 assists for 38 points in 73 games

Expiring Contract: 1-year, $650,000 deal

The 6-foot-4 power forward had a nice season for the Oilers, recording a career-high 22 goals. Then again, it was the first time in his career he saw decent ice time, playing some of it with Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. He’ll get a raise, but don’t expect a lot of interest for the bottom-six forward.

Edmonton Oilers right wing Alex Chiasson (right) and Connor McDavid (Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports)

Jason Pominville

Age: 36

Current Team: Buffalo Sabres

2018-19 Stats: 16 goals, 15 assists for 31 points in 73 games

Expiring Contract: 5-year, $28-million deal

The durable fan favorite in Buffalo will likely be looking for a one-year deal. He’s a consummate professional whose production has trailed off in recent seasons.

Noel Acciari

Age: 27

Current Team: Boston Bruins

2018-19 Stats: 6 goals, 8 assists for 14 points in 72 games

Expiring Contract: 2-year, $1.45-million deal

Acciari scored a few key goals for the Bruins in the playoffs. Moreso, it was his toughness and grit on the team’s fourth line that will grab attention.

Left Wingers

Artemi Panarin

Age: 27

Current Team: Columbus Blue Jackets

2018-19 Stats: 28 goals, 59 assists for 87 points in 79 games

Expiring Contract: 2-year, $12-million deal

Like a baker’s dough, the Breadman’s value continues to rise. The game-breaking, elite winger posted a career-high 87 points last season and his 320 points (in 322 games) rank eighth-most since joining the NHL in 2015. And he still has prime years in front of him.

Panarin’s bank account balance will rise with all the dough headed his way. (Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports)

Panarin has mentioned he’s interested in a big market team or a destination city with a larger Russian community. He’s been linked to the Panthers, Rangers and Islanders. Cats’ coach Joel Quenneville knows Panarin’s value, having coached him with the Blackhawks.

The city of Columbus loves their Breadman, with one local distillery offering him free booze for life is he re-signs. Regardless of where he ends up, he can expect a boatload of money in a long-term deal. He’ll basically write his own check.

Anders Lee

Age: 28

Current Team: New York Islanders

2018-19 Stats: 28 goals, 23 assists for 51 points in 82 games

Expiring Contract: 4-year, $15-million deal

Lee may be the league’s quietest, productive players. His contract was a bargain. The Islanders captain wants an eight-year deal and was hoping to stay on Long Island and have a new contract signed. Instead, he’s watched his teammates Brock Nelson and Jordan Eberle get their deals done.

Can the Isles lose their second straight captain to free agency? (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The former 40-goal scorer plays a strong two-way game and with the man advantage. He led the Islanders in goals, game-winners and shots in 2018-19. With three consecutive 50-point seasons and still in his prime, the 6-foot-3, 231-pound physical winger is being pursued by several teams, notably the Blackhawks.

Though Lou Lamoriello has stated he wants Lee back, it’s quite possible the Islanders could lose their captain for the second straight summer.

Marcus Johansson

Age: 28

Current Team: Boston Bruins

2018-19 Stats: 13 goals, 17 assists for 30 points in 58 games

Expiring Contract: 3-year, $13.75-million deal

Injuries have hampered Johansson the past two seasons. If he can stay healthy, his talent and productivity make him a gamble worth taking. After being acquired at the trade deadline by the Bruins, he was a big contributor for the third line, offering much-needed secondary scoring. He’s smart on the puck, drives zone entries and fits in on the power play.

Gustav Nyquist

Age: 29

Current Team: San Jose Sharks

2018-19 Stats: 22 goals, 38 assists for 60 points in 81 games

Expiring Contract: 4-year, $19-million deal

After being acquired as a rental by the Sharks, Nyquist may be on the move. (Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports)

Nyquist, a versatile winger who can play on either side, finished the season with a career-high 60 points. He joined the Sharks after the trade deadline and chipped in 11 points in their postseason run. The durable (he’s missed six games in the past six seasons), skilled playmaker’s stock is high, so this is his chance for him to cash in on a nice deal.

The Sharks have many decisions to make with regard to their cap situation and may not be able to retain the proven complementary scorer who could be seen as a more affordable option than teammate Joe Pavelski. The Detroit Red Wings, his former team, as well as the Edmonton Oilers, have shown interest in the reliable second-line winger.

Ryan Dzingel

Age: 27

Current Team: Columbus Blue Jackets

2018-19 Stats: 26 goals, 30 assists for 56 points in 78 games

Expiring Contract: 2-year, $3.6-million deal

Dzingel was acquired at the trade deadline by the Blue Jackets from the Ottawa Senators. Year-over-year, the speedy, second-line winger has improved in each of his last three seasons. Though he has two straight 20-plus goal seasons, his defensive game is often exposed. He’s not a top name on the UFA market, but he’s an important secondary value piece for the right team.

Micheal Ferland

Age: 27

Current Team: Carolina Hurricanes

2018-19 Stats: 17 goals, 23 assists for 40 points in 71 games

Expiring Contract: 2-year, $3.5-million deal

Ferland is a physical forward who has offensive upside. He can play on either wing and be slotted in as high as a second-line player. After a quick start with 21 goals in his first 21 games, he finished with only six goals in his final 50 games. A concussion didn’t help his case.

Carolina Hurricanes left wing Micheal Ferland (James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports)

Colin Wilson

Age: 29

Current Team: Colorado Avalanche

2018-19 Stats: 12 goals, 15 assists for 27 points in 65 games

Expiring Contract: 4-year, $15.75-million deal

Wilson is a bottom-six forward who has only hit the 20-goal mark once since making it to the NHL in 2009-10. He skates well, plays hard, and offers a veteran presence, but with a roster focused on youth, his days in Colorado may be over.

Valtteri Filppula

Age: 35

Current Team: New York Islanders

2018-19 Stats: 17 goals, 14 assists for 31 points in 72 games

Expiring Contract: 1-year, $2.75-million deal

Top UFA Defensemen

Right-Shot Defensemen

Tyler Myers

Age: 29

Current Team: Winnipeg Jets

2018-19 Stats: 9 goals, 22 assists for 31 points in 80 games

Expiring Contract: 7-year, $38.5-million deal

With Erik Karlsson re-signed by the Sharks, Myers, a former Calder Trophy winner sits near the top of the UFA market for defensemen. Even at 6-foot-8, 229 pounds, he’s one of the smoothest skaters you’ll find and a reason why the Jets have been successful since coming over from the Buffalo Sabres.

Myers has a wingspan that rivals most condors. (Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports)

Since Jacob Trouba was shipped off to the Rangers, the Jets need Myers to stabilize their blue line. The blueliner can handle 20 minutes a night and play on the power play and penalty kill. There will be plenty of suitors that drive his price up to a level his play can’t justify. He’s not exactly a Norris-level defenseman, having never received a top-five vote.

Anton Stralman

Age: 32

Current Team: Tampa Bay Lightning

2018-19 Stats: 2 goals, 15 assists for 17 points in 47 games

Expiring Contract: 5-year, $22.5-million deal

Stralman is a top-four defenseman with more than 700 games of NHL experience and two trips to the Stanley Cup Final on his resume. He’s also a plus blueliner for eight straight years.

While he’s not the shutdown defenseman he was a few years ago, he’s a smart, reliable veteran still capable of playing big minutes. His lower-body injury kept him out for most of the second half of the season, but he should be ready to go for training camp.

He won’t last long on the open market, possibly landing in Toronto.

Anton Stralman (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Ron Hainsey

Age: 38

Current Team: Toronto Maple Leafs

2018-19 Stats: 5 goals, 18 assists for 23 points in 81 games

Expiring Contract: 2-year, $6-million deal

Hainsey is one of the oldest UFAs on the market. Last season, he was put in a top-pair role with Morgan Rielly, which was probably too much for him. He’s best suited as a third-pair blueliner while adding some time on the penalty kill. That said, with his name on the Stanley Cup (2017 with the Penguins), his experience will be seen as valuable.

Left-Shot Defensemen

Jake Gardiner

Age: 28

Current Team: Toronto Maple Leafs

2018-19 Stats: 3 goals, 27 assists for 30 points in 62 games

Expiring Contract: 5-year, $20.25-million deal

Gardiner is one of a few top blueliners available. He drives play, though his offensive point totals don’t always show it. He’s a smooth skater and an elite passer as well as a power play quarterback.

Jake Gardiner might have a new address when free agency opens. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

Last season, Gardiner averaged over 21 minutes of ice time for the Maple Leafs and finished with a plus-19 rating. His back injury forced him to miss some time and he considered surgery but decided against it.

If Kyle Dubas, the Leafs GM, can’t keep Gardiner in their salary cap plans with a hometown discounted deal, the Minnesota native will have no shortage of teams that will quickly chase him down, including the Chicago Blackhawks, Los Angeles Kings, Montreal Canadiens and Minnesota Wild.

Jordie Benn

Age: 31

Current Team: Montreal Canadiens

2018-19 Stats: 5 goals, 17 assists for 22 points in 81 games

Expiring Contract: 3-year, $3.3-million deal

Benn isn’t going to add much offense from the blue line, but he plays a strong puck-moving game and can be a second-pair defender.

Ben Chiarot

Age: 28

Current Team: Winnipeg Jets

2018-19 Stats: 5 goals, 15 assists for 20 points in 74 games

Expiring Contract: 2-year, $2.8-million deal

Ben Chiarot (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Patrik Nemeth

Age: 27

Current Team: Colorado Avalanche

2018-19 Stats: 1 goal, 9 assists for 10 points in 74 games

Expiring Contract: 1-year, $2.5-million deal

Niklas Kronwall

Age: 38

Current Team: Detroit Red Wings

2018-19 Stats: 3 goals, 24 assists for 27 points in 79 games

Expiring Contract: 7-year, $33.25-million deal

It’s almost unfathomable to think of Kronwall, one of the best open-ice hitters in the league, dressing for another team other than the Detroit Red Wings.

Ben Hutton

Age: 26

Current Team: Vancouver Canucks

2018-19 Stats: 5 goals, 15 assists for 20 points in 69 games

Expiring Contract: 2-year, $5.6-million deal

Carl Gunnarsson

Age: 32

Current Team: St. Louis Blues

2018-19 Stats: 3 goals, 4 assists for 7 points in 25 games

Expiring Contract: 3-year, $8.7-million deal

Update: Re-signed with Blues on June 28

Top UFA Goaltenders

Several teams need to shore up their crease: the Florida Panthers, New York Islanders, Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames, Carolina Hurricanes, Philadelphia Flyers, and Blue Jackets, to name a few.

Sergei Bobrovsky

Age: 30

Current Team: Columbus Blue Jackets

2018-19 Stats: 62 GP, 34-27-1, 2.58 goals-against average (GAA), .911 save percentage (SV%), .508 quality start percentage (QS%)

Expiring Contract: 4-year, $29.7-million deal

The two-time Vezina Trophy winner is the big fish in the pool of UFA netminders. He’ll be a target for several teams, especially the Panthers now that Roberto Luongo has retired.

Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky is expected to land in Florida with the Panthers. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

While he didn’t shine in his contract year, Bobrovsky flourished down the stretch, helping the Blue Jackets secure a playoff spot. He went 10-3 with four shutouts and a .946 save percentage. He then returned to form as a brick wall, carrying the team to its first-ever playoff series win with a four-game broom sweep of the Lightning.

He could command near $9 million per season.

Robin Lehner

Age: 27

Current Team: New York Islanders

2018-19 Stats: 46 GP, 25-13-5, 2.13 GAA, .930 SV%, .605 QS%

Expiring Contract: 1-year, $1.5-million deal

Lehner has made it known that he wants to stay with the Isles. After getting help for his mental illness and substance abuse issues, he put together an incredible season that brought him a host of trophies. He collected the Masterton Memorial Trophy for the “player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to ice hockey.” He also finished third for the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goaltender (won by the Lightning’s Andrei Vasilevskiy with the Stars’ Ben Bishop second).

Robin Lehner of the New York Islanders accepts the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy during the 2019 NHL Awards. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

“I’m not ashamed to say I’m mentally ill, but that doesn’t mean I’m mentally weak.” said the 27-year-old goaltender who had career bests in save percentage, shutouts, goals-against average and wins this past season.

Petr Mrazek

Age: 27

Current Team: Carolina Hurricanes

2018-19 Stats: 40 GP, 23-14-3, 2.39 GAA, .914 SV%, .575 QS%

Expiring Contract: 1-year, $1.5-million deal

Oilers GM Ken Holland has ties with Mrazek dating back to Detroit. It’s possible he lands in the Motor City.

Mike Smith

Age: 37

Current Team: Calgary Flames

2018-19 Stats: 42 GP, 23-16-2, 2.72 GAA, .898 SV%, .500 QS%

Expiring Contract: 6-year, $34-million deal

Cam Talbot

Age: 31

Current Team: Philadelphia Flyers

2018-19 Stats: 35 GP, 11-17-3, 3.40 GAA, .892 SV%, .281 QS%

Expiring Contract: 3-year, $12.5-million deal

With some horrible numbers last season, Talbot will likely sign a one-year, prove-it type deal.

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Cam Talbot (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Semyon Varlamov

Age: 31

Current Team: Colorado Avalanche

2018-19 Stats: 49 GP, 20-19-9, 2.87 GAA, .909 SV%, .510 QS%

Expiring Contract: 5-year, $29.5-million deal

Varlamov is a former Vezina Trophy runner-up and fourth-place Hart Trophy finisher. He’s struggled with consistency and injuries over the past four seasons. There will be interest.

Curtis McElhinney

Age: 36

Current Team: Carolina Hurricanes

2018-19 Stats: 33 GP, 20-11-2, 2.58 GAA, .912 SV%, .515 QS%

Expiring Contract: 2-year, $1.7-million deal

A career backup goalie, McElhinney made the most of his chance to play his share of games last season. He’s good insurance behind a proven starter.

More Notable UFAs of 2019:

Thomas Vanek, Richard Panik, Brandon Pirri, Patrick Maroon, Dion Phaneuf, Riley Sheahan, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Tyler Ennis, Deryk Engelland, Devante Smith-Pelly, Dan Girardi and Tobias Rieder.