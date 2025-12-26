Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Tanev, McMann, Nylander & Woll

Some wins show up cleanly in the standings, and then some wins feel like they let a team breathe again. Tuesday night’s 6–3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins was more of the second kind for the Toronto Maple Leafs. After a stretch where everything felt tight — legs, minds, tempers — they finally played a game that looked a little freer.

It mattered that it came when it did. Heading toward the holiday break, another loss would’ve sat heavily. Instead, they got a game where the stars showed up, the depth chipped in, and the back end didn’t wobble when things got messy. That doesn’t solve a season, but it can stop one from spiralling out of control.

You could see it in the bench and in the way they finished the night. This one didn’t feel borrowed. The Maple Leafs earned this win.

Item One: Chris Tanev and the Value of Being Calm

Chris Tanev doesn’t announce himself. He shows up, shifts pile up, and somehow the game stays manageable when he’s out there. Against Pittsburgh, that mattered. The Penguins pushed in spots, but things didn’t unravel, and a lot of that had to do with Tanev being exactly where he was supposed to be, over and over again.

Chris Tanev, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

He doesn’t chase offence, nor does he panic under pressure. That steadiness lets everyone else play a little looser. Younger defencemen don’t feel like they have to solve everything themselves. Forwards can take a chance knowing someone sensible is minding the store.

These are the nights that explain why teams keep paying for experience. One errant pass led to a point-blank shot that Joseph Woll had to erase with an excellent save, so Tanev’s not perfect. Even with that, he was part of the solution in not letting a game go sideways. By the way, Woll played another solid game.

Item Two: Bobby McMann Keeps Finding a Goal Here and There

Bobby McMann scored his 10th goal of the season, and barely anyone made a fuss. That’s kind of the point in bringing him up here. He keeps doing his job, and then you look up and suddenly realize he’s on pace for a career season. He’s been a consistent presence on the team.

Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Max Pacioretty, Bobby McMann, Oliver Ekman-Larsson (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)

The goals help, obviously. So do the hits. So does the fact he doesn’t cheat the game. He plays straight lines, finishes checks, and still finds his way to the net. That combination matters, especially on a team that’s often accused of being too polite. His physicality also matters.

If he keeps this up, McMann isn’t just filling a roster spot — he’s claiming one. Coaches notice players who can be trusted in different situations, and he’s starting to look like one of them. He got an empty-netter because his coach trusted him to be out there when the other team was going to push.

Item Three: William Nylander and the Weight He Carries

It’s going to take his entire career for fans to figure this guy out. William Nylander finally got a goal after 12 games without one. But even then, he didn’t look particularly relieved. That told you plenty. For someone who’s often accused of not caring, you can see that this slump has been weighing on him. You could see it in his body language long before you saw it on the scoresheet.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander (John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

Still, when the game needed something, he delivered. He was sharp on the puck, finished plays, and made a difference. His defensive reads can be elite. That’s what good players do when they’re not feeling great about things; they find a way anyway.

There’s a lot expected of Nylander in this market, and he knows it. Tuesday wasn’t a celebration. It was more like proof of life. Let’s hope that’s enough to get things moving again. He can go on hot streaks. Wouldn’t it be great as the calendar turns toward 2026?

What Comes Next for the Maple Leafs?

As I noted, the timing of this win matters. The days off now will feel very different from how they would have after another loss. Players get to reset without the noise getting louder, and that’s no small thing in this city.

The games coming up against the Ottawa Senators and the Detroit Red Wings won’t define the season, but they will say something about it. This team can’t afford to keep trading wins and losses like loose change. At some point, they need to stack some wins.

One game doesn’t fix much. But it can remind a group what it looks like when things work. Now the trick is remembering that feeling when the puck drops again. They play the Senators at home tomorrow and then hit the road for a back-to-back Sunday in Detroit.

It’s time to turn one good night into something sturdier.