Toronto Maple Leafs Trade Barometer: Schenn, Hamilton & Andersson

Welcome to the first edition of the Toronto Maple Leafs Trade Barometer.

Related: Maple Leafs Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Marner Reunion, Point Streak, Stolarz Injury Update

With the trade deadline approaching and the Toronto blue line dealing with injuries, the rumour mill is spinning faster than ever. With each edition, we’ll take a look at the players most commonly linked to the Maple Leafs and discuss how realistic a deal actually is.

Luke Schenn – Winnipeg Jets

The first name on the barometer is a very familiar one. On the latest episode of The Chris Johnston Show, Johnston reported that there have been rumblings about a third stint in Toronto for Luke Schenn. The veteran defenseman is currently with the Winnipeg Jets, but that situation has gone sideways rather quickly. After being a healthy scratch on the night he was set to play his 1,100th career game, it’s clear Schenn would welcome a change of scenery.

Toronto Maple Leafs Trade Barometer (The Hockey Writers)

From the Maple Leafs’ perspective, this is about as simple as it gets. Johnston noted the acquisition cost would be considerably low, likely a lower-round draft pick. Schenn is well known in Toronto and played extremely well alongside Morgan Rielly during his last stint in 2023. He doesn’t fix the need for a true puck-moving defenseman, but he does bring the physical, stay-at-home presence the lineup lost when Chris Tanev went down. Given the fit and the price, it seems very likely Toronto could pull the trigger on acquiring him.

Dougie Hamilton – New Jersey Devils

The temperature around Dougie Hamilton has risen following his recent benching in New Jersey. After being made a healthy scratch, it’s becoming harder to ignore that the relationship between Hamilton and the Devils may be nearing its end. Toronto has a clear need for a right-shot defenceman who can quarterback a power play, and Hamilton checks that box. His track record as an elite offensive producer makes him an intriguing option for a team that hasn’t generated much offence from the back end this season.

Related: Maple Leafs Reportedly Linked to Devils Defensemen Dougie Hamilton

The problem is everything else. Hamilton carries a $9 million cap hit, and even after placing Tanev on long-term injured reserve, Toronto would still need New Jersey to retain a significant portion of the salary. There’s also the no-move clause to consider. Hamilton reportedly has the Maple Leafs on his 10-team no-trade list, but as a Toronto native, a homecoming could be more appealing now that his relationship with New Jersey appears to be deteriorating. That’s what keeps this rumour feeling like it has some life.

Rasmus Andersson – Calgary Flames

Rasmus Andersson is the name most fans keep coming back to. He’s a workhorse who can play north of 24 minutes a night and handle every situation. The connection is obvious. Brad Treliving drafted and signed Andersson during his time in Calgary. You’d think that familiarity would help, but as Maple Leafs reporter James Mirtle recently suggested on the JD Bunkis Podcast, it might actually be doing the opposite.

Related: Reporter Reveals Why the Maple Leafs Didn’t Acquire Flames’ Rasmus Andersson

Calgary is reportedly asking for a massive return, which the Maple Leafs’ front office doesn’t feel is fair. The asking price has clearly frustrated Toronto, especially with the sense that other teams may not be facing the same demands. Andersson would be a near-perfect fit alongside Rielly, but the cost is steep for a team that has already thinned out its tradeable assets. For now, this one feels unlikely, though things can change quickly at this time of year.

As the 2025-26 season moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news, updates, and more from around the NHL and the hockey world.