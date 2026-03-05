Trusted Pundits Suggest Oilers Could Move on From Darnell Nurse

As the Edmonton Oilers plan to try and finally win their first Stanley Cup since 1990, they made two moves to improve their defensive ability, bringing in one of the best defensive defenders in the league in Connor Murphy, as well as one of the strongest defensive forwards in Jason Dickinson. Those two separate trades have helped the Oilers fill two huge needs heading towards a playoff run, and while they have already been busy, they may not be done just yet.

Curtis Lazar is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season with an injury, and with Mattias Janmark already on long-term injured reserve (LTIR), the Oilers will have some money left to spend, and could still make another move before the trade deadline on Friday (Mar. 5).

Another name has resurfaced in trade rumours recently, and it is struggling defender Darnell Nurse. Nurse has a full no-movement clause and would have the ability to control where he plays next in any trade, but clearing up some of his cap space would help the Oilers immensely, and it seems as though that is a real possibility.

In an episode of Oilers Now, Bob Stauffer had former NHL executive Brian Lawton on as a guest. Stauffer asked Lawton if he could foresee a future where there is a market for Nurse, if he is open to being traded, and Lawton believed there would be, saying, “100% I could,” Lawton said.

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse (Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images)

Lawton continued: “Yes, there are no trade clauses and no move clauses and things like that. And you respect it for a player because they generally have earned it, and I don’t have any problem with that. But, that doesn’t mean you can’t agree with a player that it might be better for them if they got traded, and it might be better for the organization.”

Nurse likely won’t be moved before this season’s deadline, but this could be an offseason move that the Oilers revisit to clear up some cap space and be aggressive in the free agency and trade market.

What Teams Could Have Interest in Nurse?

Nurse’s $9.25 million cap hit would be tough for any team to take on, but with the cap going up, he could be someone that teams look to bring in so they can reach the salary cap floor. One team that stands out as a potential fit is the San Jose Sharks, who are trying to contend, but could benefit from bringing in a defender who has playoff experience and could be a leader to the younger guys in the room.

Another fit are the struggling Chicago Blackhawks, who will be in dire need of contracts to hit the cap floor, and could also benefit from adding a veteran defender who would be a leader off the ice.

At the end of the day, there will be a market for Nurse if he becomes available. The Oilers may be forced to retain some salary to get him off their team, but clearing up most of his salary allows the Oilers to spend their money in a better way and keep them in contention as they finally try to help win a championship, after coming up just short in the past two seasons.

Nurse being traded would be a pleasant surprise, but it’s good news to hear that there would be a market for him if he becomes available. Time will tell if he ever gets moved, but if he does, that will be a positive boost for the Oilers moving forward. However, this is most likely a move that doesn’t happen until the offseason, should it ever happen.

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