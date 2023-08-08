Vancouver Canucks’ Best Trades with the St Louis Blues

Welcome to the Vancouver Canucks best trades series. In this series, we at The Hockey Writers look back at the Canucks’ trading history with every NHL team and pick what we believe to be the best transaction between them and the other 31 organizations. This article focuses on their trade history with the St. Louis Blues.

While it has been over a decade since the two franchises made a trade, fans in Vancouver owe a massive thank you to the Blues as they helped build one of the greatest teams in franchise history. If not for St. Louis, it is fair to say that the Canucks would have never made the 1994 Stanley Cup Final, as multiple players from that team were once part of St. Louis’ organization. Here are two trades that prove that theory right.

Canucks Get A Haul for Garth Butcher and Dan Quinn

At the 1991 NHL Trade Deadline, Vancouver made a move that changed the direction of the entire organization. Not only did they fire Bob McCammon as head coach, but they also made significant moves, including trading away Dan Quinn, who was one of the team’s three captains, and Garth Butcher to the Blues. At the time, this seemed like a fair trade, but looking back, it turned out to be one of the biggest steals in Canucks franchise history.

Focusing on the Blues side, the most valuable piece was Butcher, who played over 200 games with the franchise as well as captained them for one season. As for Quinn, he was dealt in the offseason to the Philadelphia Flyers along with Rod Brind’Amour, which turned out to be another lost trade for St. Louis. Looking back, while they did get some value in return, this is a trade many Blues fans would like to forget.

In return, Vancouver received four players and a draft pick that helped shape the franchise for years to come. To start things off, they brought home Burnaby B.C.’s Cliff Ronning, who recorded 328 points in 366 regular season games with the organization over the next six seasons while also putting up seven points against the New York Rangers in the 1994 Stanley Cup Final. They also were able to bring in Duncan B.C-born forward Geoff Courtnall, who played 292 regular season games and scored two goals in both Games 5 and 6 of the Final to help the Canucks force a Game 7 in 1994.

As for some of the depth pieces, they also brought in Sergio Momesso, who, over his 269 regular season games career with the organization, proved to be one of the toughest players in franchise history. The Canucks also got a fifth-rounder which turned into forward Brian Loney, who played 12 regular season games for the organization. Lastly, they were able to add defenceman Robert Dirk, who played over 200 games in Vancouver before being traded to the Chicago Blackhawks during the 1993-94 season. In total, the players the Canucks received played over 1,100 games combined for the organization, with most playing a key role during the 1994 Stanley Cup Final run.

Canucks Turn Craig Janney Situation Into Massive Win

In March 1994, one of the most bizarre situations in Canucks history occurred. After Petr Nedved signed an offer sheet with the Blues, an arbitrator decided that the proper compensation was for Vancouver to receive not just a second-round pick but also forward Craig Janney. After the former 13th overall pick refused to report to the Canucks, it opened the door for Pat Quinn to add more talent to the roster ahead of the 1994 Postseason.

Janney became a Canuck on March 3, 1994, and was subsequently traded back to St. Louis just two days later. His time with the Blues, however, was short-lived, as he was sent to the San Jose Sharks just a year later. As for Nedved, his stay in St. Louis was even shorter as he was dealt to the Rangers for Doug Lidster and Esa Tikkanen.

In return for Janney and Nedved, Vancouver received three players. The most notable was defenceman Brett Hedican who played over 300 games as a Canuck and is one of 26 defenders to record 100 points or more with the franchise. The other defenceman in the deal was Jeff Brown, who will always be remembered as the player that made the pass to Pavel Bure in overtime of Game 7 versus the Calgary Flames that helped the Canucks come back from a 3-1 series deficit.

The last piece of the trade was a young forward by the name of Nathan LaFayette. The New Westminster, B.C.-born winger played one season with Vancouver but will be remembered as the player that beat Mike Richter late in Game 7 of the Final but rang the puck off the post, missing a chance to tie the game. The following season, he was traded to the Rangers in exchange for goaltender and future colour commentator Corey Hirsch.

While this trade did not yield over 1,000 games combined for the Canucks, it provided the necessary depth to make it all the way to the Final. All three played at least 20 games during the 1994 Postseason; meanwhile, Janney and the Blues were swept in the first round by the Dallas Stars. It is clear that general manager Pat Quinn had the Blues’ number when it came to trades, as he was able to pull off not one but two steals in just over two years.

Canucks’ Best Trade With the Blues

While both trades were important, it is clear that the trade in 1991 that brought in Courtnall, Dirk, Momesso, Ronning, and Loney was the best. Not only is it the best deal the Canucks have made with the Blues, but it is also one of the best trades in Vancouver’s history. The 1994 team owes a lot of thanks to the Blues, as without them, they may never have gone on one of the greatest runs in franchise history.