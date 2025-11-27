Vincent Trocheck’s Journey to the New York Rangers

Vincent Trocheck is one of those players who establishes themselves as a consistent force. With a career spanning three NHL teams, he has achieved significant milestones and is known for his physical presence and scoring ability. Here is his story.

Trocheck’s Start

Trocheck learned the game in his hometown of Pittsburgh. His journey began at Upper St. Clair High School, where the foundations of his game were laid. From there, he flourished in the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, marking himself as one to watch.

Saginaw Spirit

He took to the Ontario Hockey League ice after being selected in the second round of the 2009 OHL Priority Selection by the Saginaw Spirit. Trocheck hit the ground running during his rookie year, finishing with 15 goals and 25 assists. He built on that rookie campaign with a powerful 62-point season in 2010-11, playing a key role in a West Division–winning season. His performance didn’t go unnoticed, and he was selected 64th overall in the 2011 NHL Draft by the Florida Panthers.

The 2012–13 season is where Trocheck came into his own. He tallied 50 points for Saginaw before he was traded at the OHL deadline. He kept his form with the Plymouth Whalers, scoring 59 points, including 26 goals. Furthermore, his team could rely on him when it mattered, recording 3 points in a 5–2 win over the Sarnia Sting.

His strong season was rewarded with a spot on the OHL First All-Star Team, as well as earning top scorer and MVP awards. He also captured gold at the 2013 Junior World Championships that season as a member of Team USA. He was then ready to join the Panthers.

Florida Panthers

Trocheck spent his first two seasons with the Florida Panthers, bouncing between the NHL and the AHL. He spent most of the 2013–14 season with the San Antonio Rampage, playing 55 games and tallying 42 points (16 goals and 26 assists). He made his NHL debut against the Buffalo Sabres in March 2014. He played 20 games in his rookie year, scoring 8 points. He played 50 NHL games in his second year with the organization, scoring 7 goals and 15 assists.

Vincent Trocheck, Florida Panthers Oct. 17, 2017 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The 2015–16 season was when Trocheck cemented himself as an NHL regular. Suiting up for 76 games with the Panthers, his workload was drastically increased, and he became a scoring force with 53 points. That season, he also made his playoff debut, playing two games and contributing an assist.

Trocheck’s durability and brilliance shone through in both 2016–17 and 2017–18, when he played full seasons. The latter year proved truly phenomenal, as he reached career highs with 31 goals and 44 assists. His body of work over that period was recognized by his selection to the NHL All-Star Game. After two more solid seasons in Florida, he was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Carolina Hurricanes

His first season with Carolina was hampered by injury. But, in his second campaign, Trocheck scored 43 points (17 goals, 26 assists) in 47 regular-season games and competed in nine playoff games, scoring two goals and one assist. He returned to form in 2021-22, playing 81 games and recording 51 points. That season, he had a strong playoff performance, scoring six goals and 10 points in 14 games.

Related: NHL 2025-26 Power Rankings: Week 7

Carolina relished a fruitful playoff run that saw them reach the Eastern Conference Final before falling to the Panthers. To begin that playoff run, the Hurricanes faced the New York Rangers in a seven-game series. The following season, Trocheck would call Madison Square Garden home.

New York Rangers

In July 2022, Trocheck chose a new chapter, arriving in New York as a free agent with big expectations. A seven-year, $39.375 million contract signalled the franchise’s trust in his talent. As he was with the Hurricanes and Panthers, Trocheck quickly became a reliable presence for the Rangers.

In the 2022–23 season, he played all 82 games, contributed 64 points (22 goals, 42 assists). However, some would call the 2023–24 season his best year, as he recorded a career-high 77 points, including 22 goals. Similar to his stellar campaign in 2017–18, his performances warranted another trip to the All-Star Game.

Building on his career year, Trocheck suited up for 16 games in the 2024 Playoffs, tallying 20 points (eight goals and 12 assists), and averaged roughly 23 minutes of ice time. In Round 1, the Rangers swept the Washington Capitals, then faced Trocheck’s former teams back-to-back, edging out Carolina in a six-game series before falling to the Panthers in the conference finals. The following season, Trocheck was reliable as ever, but his team missed the playoffs for the first time in five years.

This season, he has played 11 games, scoring five goals and four assists. However, New York has a disappointing record of 12–11–2, sitting just outside the playoff picture. From his early years, Trocheck’s place among the league’s most reliable performers has been one of consistency and talent. Now attention turns to what he can achieve next with the Rangers.